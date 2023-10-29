The Omen series is a strange one within the horror genre. This is because as a series, it's not long enough to be a heavy hitter when it comes to long-running franchises, but it's also spanned more than just a couple of films, or even one trilogy. This can be better in a way, given there aren't as many sequels to go through (and perhaps endure) for those who want to see every single one of the Omen movies. But the fact there have only been five entries does potentially keep this series from being as iconic as say the Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street, or Friday the 13th series.

The series began in 1976, with the original movie centering on a seemingly normal young boy who begins wreaking havoc because it turns out he's actually the Antichrist. He grows older throughout films #2 and #3, with that trio of movies more or less forming a trilogy. Movie #4's an odd one - something of an outlier - and then the fifth film is a pretty straightforward remake of the first. All five of those movies, given they share the word "Omen" in their titles, are ranked below, starting with the bad and ending with the good.

5 'Omen IV: The Awakening' (1991)

Things wrapped up pretty conclusively in the third Omen movie, released in 1981, so the existence of a fourth is kind of surprising. That previous one had sold itself as the "Final Conflict," after all, but in horror movies, it just so happens that evil rarely seems to stay dead for long. And so the evil that wreaked havoc in three previous movies reawakens and causes hardships once more in the tired, tedious, and comically uninspired Omen IV: The Awakening, which does nothing to try and rise above its TV movie limitations.

It repeats the well-worn premise about a couple adopting a young child, only for that child to begin causing a series of accidents, leading to one parent eventually suspecting something is very wrong. The closest thing to a fresh idea this fourth Omen movie has is: "What if the creepy, potentially demonic child was a girl this time, not a boy?" If that sounds innovative enough for you, and you're okay with a movie doing nothing interesting narratively while failing to be scary or creatively violent, then maybe Omen IV: The Awakening is the film for you. Its failure to continue the overall story led to a more direct remake 15 years later, and now a prequel movie called The First Omen (sequels just may not work for this series anymore).

4 'The Omen' (2006)

The worst sort of remake is the kind that's either shot-for-shot the same as the original, or close to it. When it comes to 2006's The Omen, it is incredibly close to the original, undeniably at the point where it feels entirely redundant as a film. Things take place in the 2000s, as there are some references to more recent events earlier on (discussed by some as a sign of the Antichrist being on his way). And when it comes to the visual effects and death scenes, they're perhaps a touch bloodier and arguably more R-rated than those seen before.

But The Omen fails to add anything of substance to the story that had already been told 30 years earlier. And though Liev Schreiber and Julia Stiles are good actors in their own right, they don't make the same impression playing the parents here as Gregory Peck and Lee Remick did in the original. Perhaps this remake of The Omen only exists so they could release a movie about the Antichrist on the sixth day of the sixth month in 2006. Sure, that's clever on paper, but at what artistic cost? It's technically more competent than the forgettable fourth movie, but debatably has even less reason to exist.

3 'Omen III: The Final Conflict' (1981)

More than a decade before he was up against dinosaurs in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park, Sam Neill played a grown-up Damien from the first two Omen movies, and found himself pitted against those helping to bring about the second coming of Christ. This is part of the central premise for Omen III: The Final Conflict, which sounds as though it has genuine potential on paper. Damien now has more agency as an adult, and is more outwardly evil/powerful. He's worked his way up to becoming U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom by the age of 32, and seems closer than ever to eventual world domination.

It sounds like it should raise the stakes in an interesting way, and in the broadest sense possible, it kind of does... but Omen III: The Final Conflict isn't nearly as dramatic or as much fun as it could be. It's the sort of movie where it had all the right pieces to assemble something that might not have been great, but could at least have been good as far as sequels go. It fizzles out as it goes along, sadly, but for the inventive premise and providing an opportunity to see a young Sam Neill do his thing, it's not entirely without value (the better horror movie of 1981 that starred Neill, however, was definitely Possession).

2 'Damien: Omen II' (1978)

Image via 20th Century Fox

While it's not quite an all-time great movie sequel or anything, Damien: Omen II is as good as it gets when it comes to talking about the follow-ups to the first Omen movie. Damien was only five years old in the first film, but this second one takes place seven years later, with this enabling the character to go in some interesting directions. Given the high number of deaths in the first film, there aren't too many opportunities for other people to reprise their roles, so the movie made a wise choice in starting to center things more around an older Damien (with him being even more of a central character in the third).

Unfortunately, the film also spends a good deal of time on new characters who unravel a similar mystery that those in the first movie found themselves investigating. As such, it mostly feels like the new characters here simply exist to eventually die, which can make such scenes feel empty (not to mention repetitive, following on from the first movie). But everything with a 12-year-old Damien starting to understand his unique role in the world while staying at a military academy? All that stuff is surprisingly compelling and quite intense in parts, making Damien: Omen II easily the best movie in The Omen series that isn't the original.

1 'The Omen' (1976)

As is the case for numerous horror movie franchises out there, the first Omen movie is the best, and has proven - as the decades go on - to be unbeatable. 1976's The Omen is up there with the best movies of the 1970s as a whole, telling a patiently paced, intense, and oftentimes unnerving film about what happens to a married couple after they adopt Damien. He seems to be a normal kid at first, but as is well-known by now - thanks to the film's legacy and its sequels - he's anything but just another kid.

The Omen isn't only a horror movie, as it works as a compelling and ultimately tragic drama, too, and unfolds in about as grounded a way as a film with a premise like this could. It's an immersive and impeccably well-crafted piece of filmmaking, and deserves its stellar reputation and then some. It's a shame nothing else in the series it began has ever proven to be quite as good, but that might also just be a side effect of coming out swinging with something as great as The Omen initially.

