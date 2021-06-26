Showtime has just released a new trailer for an upcoming film based on historical activist, pop-culture icon, and thought leader Dick Gregory titled, The One and Only Dick Gregory. The documentary will unpack Gregory's life, which was known largely for comedy, activism, and a willingness to help people. The film will be premiering Sunday, July 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and marks the directorial debut for producer Andre Gaines, who also worked on the popular series The Lady and The Dale and Bill Nye: Science Guy.

The One and Only Dick Gregory trailer begins by hearing the legendary comedian Chris Rock explaining how Gregory was "one of the greatest political comedians that are ever lived", a feat likely reached with his talent for taking heated political issues and "bringing humor to them." As the trailer continues, it makes clear the audience will be seeing archived footage from Gregory himself in the early stages of his career, which reflects on his mindset and life as a self-proclaimed "agitator", at one point stating that "Our goal is to help change the priorities in this country." Gregory ran for women, Native Americans, and the entire country mercilessly throughout his career and inspired a generation of activists to the same.

Along with Rock, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Wanda Sykes, W. Kamau Bell, Gregory's wife Lillian Gregory, Medgar Evers' wife, Dr. Myrlie Evers-Williams, and others will also join in to discuss the massive impact Gregory left on the world, while also featuring original music by Black Thought from the Grammy award winning hip-hop band The Roots.

With the release just right around the corner, it will be exciting to see how the documentary plays out as the stars take a deeper dive into the impressive life of Gregory and his strong talent for comedic activism. The Only and Only Dick Gregory will premiere July 4, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime, and you can check out the new trailer and key art below.

