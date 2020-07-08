‘The One and Only Ivan’ Trailer Goes Ape with a Celebrity Voice Cast for Disney+

Disney+ has released the first trailer for the upcoming film The One and Only Ivan. Based on the award-winning book, the movie follows Ivan (voiced by Sam Rockwell), a 400-pound silverback gorilla who starts to question where he comes from and the family he had before he went into captivity as the star of a small circus.

Between Lady and the Tramp, Togo, and now The One and Only Ivan, the Disney+ movie brand is leaning heavily on animals. Sure, they’ve got other movies both good (Timmy Failure) and terrible (Artemis Fowl), but it’s weird that they bothered to greenlight so many movies about animals, but I guess animals are always popular with kids, and it’s cost-efficient to hire famous people to voice the non-human characters.

Check out the trailer below. The film hits Disney+ on August 14th and stars Bryan Cranston while featuring the voices of Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Brooklynn Prince, Ramon Rodriquez, Mike White, Ron Funches, and Phillipa Soo.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for The One and Only Ivan: