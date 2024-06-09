The Big Picture Dive into The One I Love, a rom-com that's anything but conventional, blending dark humor, surrealism, and mind-bending twists for a unique cinematic experience.

Mark Duplass and Elisabeth Moss shine in this complex exploration of relationships, portraying struggling characters with depth and vulnerability.

Prepare for a head-trip of memory manipulation, dark humor, and thought-provoking twists as you question everything you thought you knew about love.

Romantic comedies typically rely on familiar tropes like meet-cutes, grand gestures, and the warm satisfaction of happily ever afters. But what if the journey to love wasn't paved with roses, but with a twisted blend of confusion, dark humor, and a whole lot of "what the heck?" That's what Charlie McDowell explores in his directorial debut, the mind-bending 2014 romantic thriller The One I Love. The acclaimed feature defies categorization — it crisscrosses genres with hints of romance, comedy, surrealism, and drama.

An intriguing bottle movie, the film stars the "prom king of Sundance" Mark Duplass alongside Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men, The Handmaid’s Tale). Mark Duplass, also billed as the executive producer on The One I Love, has earned a reputation for making movies and playing characters about the complexities of relationships. Often partnering with his brother Jay Duplass, they have made similarly offbeat films, like Cyrus, Safety Not Guaranteed, and The Puffy Chair, and the HBO comedy-drama series Togetherness. In The One I Love, Mark Duplass conquers familiar territory with a twist.

What's 'The One I Love' About?

Discussing The One I Love is like trying to defuse a bomb while blindfolded. One slip and you may end up with spoilers that could upend the journey to seeing the movie. It's a film best enjoyed going in cold, letting it unfold its bizarre brilliance layer by layer. In an interview with Collider, Mark Duplass praised the audience for understanding this unspoken rule. In keeping up with that oath of secrecy, we'll try to dive into this one without major spoilers for those who haven't seen it.

The One I Love centers around Mark Duplass as Ethan and Elisabeth Moss as Sophie, a married couple whose relationship is on the brink. In a desperate last-ditch effort to save their failing relationship, they try to recreate some of their best moments together without success. With their once vibrant flame gone, they are seeing a mysterious therapist, played by the brilliant Ted Danson. The therapist gives them an unorthodox prescription to spend a weekend away at a secluded enchanted cottage, something he claims has helped many other problematic couples. It might interest some to know that the cottage used is actually owned by Ted Danson and his spouse Mary Steenburgen, who is also a voice actor in the film.

Upon arrival, things at first seem cozy, with the couple regaining their intimacy. They smoke pot together, laugh at each other's jokes, and communicate much better. But that's just the calm before the storm. Things get surreal quickly and the film's marathon kicks off. With just three on-screen actors throughout the entire movie, including Ted Danson, Charlie McDowell's directorial debut feature takes a twist that not only surprises and confuses the fictional characters but also boggles your mind as you empathize with them. It immerses you into Ethan and Sophie's world, and you ask yourself "What would I do if it were me?" What began as a conventional rom-com takes up sci-fi-like elements in its thrilling journey. With both Ethan and Sophie grappling with their own identities and wondering what is real or not, the film's screenplay, written by Justin Lader (Gilded Rage, The Discovery), even references The Twilight Zone, an indication of just how twisted it gets. The One I Love is a film that's equal parts hilarious and unsettling amid the characters' growing confusion.

'The One I Love' Dives Head First Into Surrealism

The concept of doppelgängers has been used in cinema for years. In The One I Love, even though it's not the main theme, it's a key element of the film's premise. While The One I Love explores the complexities of the concept of romance in a marriage setting, it takes things a step further by plunging you headfirst into this bizarre world of surrealism. McDowell builds this slowly, and you start to question everything alongside the characters on-screen. When Sophie leaves the guesthouse for the main house at their flame-rekindling prescribed beautiful vacation home and finds Ethan sleeping on the couch when she has just left him in the guest house, it sets your mind spinning and puts you right into her shoes. This unexpected shift from relatable marital woes to a mind-bending narrative is what truly sets The One I Love apart. The film's embracing of the absurd keeps you constantly on the edge of your seat.

With the mirror images of Ethan and Sophie appearing identical at first, but their personalities and behaviors differing subtly, allowing the film to create a sense of uncanny valley disorientation. You are unsure of whom to trust and what their presence entails, and the film – to great credit – doesn't spoon-feed you. Instead, it lets you unravel the mystery yourself through the details the filmmakers present to you. Are they literal doppelgängers, figments of the couple's fractured psyche, or something more? Because the film doesn't immediately answer this question, it leaves room for your own interpretations and allows the rug to be pulled out from under you satisfyingly.

But it isn't just doppelgängers that the film relies on for its surrealism. There are other strange occurrences, like wardrobe changes and colorless physical barricades (think The Wall). The cinematography utilizes avant-garde elements, with scenes featuring warped doppelgängers juxtaposed against bright colors that offer a fleeting sense of comfort amid the uneasiness. The result is a dreamlike picture that constantly creates a sense of uncertainty, fueling the film's dark comedic undercurrent. You chuckle at the absurdity of the situation while you simultaneously feel a growing sense of paranoia alongside the characters. With this approach, McDowell succeeds in creating a thought-provoking exploration of human connection.

Mark Duplass and Elizabeth Moss Shine in 'The One I Love'

For a film with only three actors on-screen, two of whom are leads who share the screen for nearly one and a half hours, The One I Love wouldn't be close to its effectiveness without the stellar performances of Mark Duplass and Elisabeth Moss. It's their performances that elicit sympathy for both Sophie and Ethan, despite their flaws and questionable choices. Throughout the film, you root for them to find their groove back, yet you also criticize each of them for some of their choices. Yes, Ethan cheated on his wife, and it makes you feel he deserves punishment. Yet, because of his reconciliatory efforts, you also feel he deserves another chance. For Sophie, you also feel she deserves better, and you understand her in some of the questionable choices she makes. This emotional journey that Duplass and Moss take us on is largely attributed to their individual takes on their complex roles. With their standout chemistry, the film hinges on the two actors' portrayal of a struggling relationship as well as how they handle the complex path presented to them.

As Ethan, Duplass embodies frustration and desperation. His portrayal captures the weariness and resentment that fester in a failing marriage. Even when he compromises for reconciliation, his insecurity lingers, taking you on that journey with him. He brings his signature grounded everyman persona to this extraordinary situation. Moss, on the other hand, brings a layer of vulnerability and simmering anger to Sophie. She perfectly captures her character's conflicting desires. On the one hand, she yearns for a connection, yet, she is also afraid to fully commit to that connection. On the other, she smiles when she actually doesn't mean it, and a jealous depth becomes evident. Even more impressively, according to Duplass, their dialogue wasn't written until the day of filming. As part of the creative process, Duplass explains, they used a concept he calls "scriptment," where they develop the entire story with all the necessary actions and beats but forgo pre-written dialogue. The actors then largely improvised their lines.

'The One I Love' Descents Into Dark Humor

A seemingly conventional therapy session quickly takes a turn for the bizarre. The humor is not just in the dialogue, even though there are quite a few cheesy lines in the film. Lader's clever writing for dark humor can be seen from the very beginning. There is a scene in which the couple sneak into a private swimming pool and are furious when they are not caught by the owner. This just sets the tone for the absurd humor that the film reveals more of as it runs. The One I Love cleverly blends humor with tension as Ethan and Sophie navigate marital woes and their increasingly bizarre situations. It is a cocktail of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Weekend at Bernie's, with Black Mirror garnishes. It is funny, strange, and twisted.

The One I Love is a head-trip into the world of memory manipulation, and a thought-provoking meditation on love and the human condition. If you want to laugh, think, and question everything you thought you knew about love, then The One I Love could be the answer to "What is your favorite Rom-Com?"

The One I Love is available for rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

