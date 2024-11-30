Jason Statham's latest action romp, Levon's Trade, is set to hit theaters next January. But before then, Statham fans can check out one of his rare science fiction roles - for free. 2001's The One, which pitted action superstar Jet Li against Statham - and himself - will stream on the free, ad-supported streamer Tubi starting December 1.

Long before Michelle Yeoh took on Everything Everywhere All at Once, and before the MCU embarked on its Multiverse Saga, Glen Morgan and James Wong (Final Destination) crafted a tale of multiversal doppelgangers, mysterious wormholes, and a Time Variance Authority-like law enforcement agency; they originally conceived the film as an episode of The X-Files, which they both wrote multiple episodes for, before it became a feature. Morgan and Wong wrote the script, while Wong directed; the resulting film premiered in the fall of 2001 to negative reviews, but grossed almost $80 million USD against a $49 million budget. In addition to high-octane martial arts action and mind-bending science fiction concepts, the film also features an oh-so-2001 nu-metal-heavy soundtrack, with songs from Papa Roach, Drowning Pool, and Godsmack; a scene involving an exploding rat and Disturbed's "Down With the Sickness" must be seen to be believed.

What Is 'The One' About?

The One stars Li as the villainous Gabriel Yulaw, a former agent of the MultiVerse Authority who's been traveling from universe to universe; he's been killing his counterparts from each universe, gaining their life energies and becoming more and more powerful. When he kills his final counterpart, he'll become the all-powerful entity The One. MVA agents Funsch (Statham) and Rodecker (Delroy Lindo) are on a race against time to save that final counterpart, police officer Gabe Law (also Li). Much like Yulaw, Law has also become stronger as his multiversal counterparts are slaughtered, much to the consternation of his wife, TK Law (Carla Gugino, who also plays Yulaw's partner in crime Massie Walsh). Soon, the battle between Law and Yulaw will become intensely personal - and only one can survive.

Following The One, Jet Li and Jason Statham would go on to appear in several films together. They faced off against each other in the 2007 actioner War, and then starred in the first three films of the throwback action franchise The Expendables - on the same side, this time.

The One will stream for free on Tubi starting December 1. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.