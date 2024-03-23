The Big Picture Rick and Michonne's everlasting love story is tested against a harsh world, showcasing true dedication and passion.

The post-apocalyptic journey of Rick and Michonne reminds us that family always comes first, above all else.

Episode 4 of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the steamiest yet, revealing the fiery passion and intensity between the power couple.

Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' Episode 4.

The last epic romance in The Walking Dead was between our beloved sweethearts Maggie (Lauren Cohen) and Glenn (Steven Yeun). Although Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne's (Danai Gurira) budding love story in the flagship show could never rival the original couple, they are putting up one hell of a fight in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Their romantic spin-off begins with a melancholy sense of long-lost love that evolves at each milestone of the show. It turns into a Rick-and-Michonne-against-the-world saga, then seriously turns up the heat (with flames of both hatred and passion) in the enclosed and intimate setting of Episode 4. Despite their romance's many forms, there is an underlying steady and resounding heartbeat of comfortable and familiar love that reminds us of The Walking Dead's most prominent testament — family comes first. While each of the recent spin-off shows takes on new and exciting content, The Ones Who Live also brings audiences back home.

Rick and Michonne Search for Each Other in 'The Walking Dead'

The beginning of The Ones Who Live echoes Glenn and Maggie's search for each other in Season 4 of The Walking Dead, except Rick and Michonne's search is amplified by time and intensity. Separated for 6 arduous years (from each other and from us), Rick and Michonne remain steadfast in their search for each other for most of it, even though the odds are not in their favor. During the first couple of episodes of the spin-off, we discover that Rick had even gone to the lengths of cutting off his own arm to escape the shackles of the Civic Republic Military (CRM), to no avail. After 4 failed escape attempts, Rick finally settles down during his sixth year at the CRM compound, with Michonne even vanishing from his dreams as his psychological health is battered.

Meanwhile, Michonne doesn't begin her search until later in the years, as her security role in Alexandria and her responsibilities to her children root her in place. Eventually, she journeys away from her children after finding small clues indicating Rick's survival. The clues in question are vague and far-fetched, but for Michonne, they are tangible enough to clutch onto for hope, spurring her into her own perilous and insurmountable journey. Despite the impossible and quite insane nature of their respective missions, they doggedly "believe a little longer" in hopes of reuniting.

'The Ones Who Live' Is Rick and Michonne Against the World

From their long-winded search to their widely-anticipated reunion, each stage of their journey is filled with obstacles, namely the CRM. The domineering presence of the CRM makes it feel like Rick and Michonne are facing up against the world, as the ruthless organization's bombing of Michonne’s friends indirectly leads to the death of Rick’s allies. With new, short-lived cast members dropping like flies, Rick and Michonne become more desperate, isolated, and dependent on each other than ever before. This is doubled down upon when they enter enemy territory under the guise of commonplace workers and are forced to stay apart even while reunited.

Distance created by the stress of the unfamiliar situation and the secrets guarded by Rick threatens their relationship throughout the last couple of episodes. Like every good romance, it is dramatic yet grounded despite the fantastical setting of the post-apocalyptic military grounds. We witness Rick buckling under the sudden pressure caused by the flooding feelings of love and fear — with Michonne back into his life, he can’t afford to numb himself again. This causes him to make questionable decisions that alienate Michonne even more. With no idea of what she was walking into, Michonne is essentially left alone to navigate the CRM while figuring out how Rick lost his confidence and creating a plan for him to regain it.

Being against the world and each other may take a toll on their relationships, but the screen time is littered with ephemeral moments of rebellion and pure elation in the form of their fleeting kisses. As such, while the CRM dominates the screen with its secrets and oppressive violence, it is incomparable to their Romeo and Juliet-esque love story that is at the heart of the show. As the ultimate power couple, if we can rely on anyone to win a war against the world, it is Rick and Michonne.

'The Ones Who Live' Episode 4 Is the Steamiest Yet

Rick and Michonne’s romance and tension really came to a head in Episode 4 of The Ones Who Live. The claustrophobia of the secrets and pressure that kept them isolated now turns into a lavish apartment with a faulty temperature control system that cannot keep their heat in check. The accumulative tension breaks open like a dam when Michonne shoves Rick out of a helicopter and reaches full rage as an argument ensues. While we have seen them in conflict about certain decisions in The Walking Dead, they have never been as isolated and unsynchronized as this before. And what’s a better way to show how out of sync a post-apocalyptic couple is other than them struggling to harmonize properly while killing walkers?

However, the rising anger deliciously borders the thin line between hate and passion. Rick and Michonne’s quick encounter with the walkers and being stuck under a chandelier clearly got their blood boiling. Between the sexually charged hate and the confined yet extravagant rooms of the lavish apartment building they make their way to, this is by far the steamiest episode of The Walking Dead franchise yet. However, there are equal parts sexual tension and emotional intimacy, allowing Michonne to finally connect with Rick, and Rick to finally let go of his fear and decide to return home. Although Michonne shouldn’t have forgiven Rick’s ludicrous behavior so quickly, nothing compares to the moment their goals finally align, and they are effortlessly weaving their blades through walkers’ heads together again.

Rick and Michonne's Love Story Reminds Us That Family Comes First

This episode in particular reminds us (and Rick too) that despite the post-apocalyptic politics and dangers, the only thing that matters is fighting for your family. From the pilot episode of The Walking Dead, their driving ideology has always been family. It is almost as if Rick is once again waking up from a comatose state and fighting his way back to his loved ones. As such, this episode is reminiscent of The Walking Dead’s early days and thus resonates with us in an unconscious way.

We were all drawn in by The Walking Dead through its gore and horror, but we stayed for our love for and connection with the characters. Rick and Michonne’s poignant love story recalls a key message that was slightly lost in the other new spin-offs. The Walking Dead: Dead City focused more on Maggie and Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) weirdly evolving relationship, while The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon centered around the apocalypse’s origin. While The Ones Who Live features the most powerful and merciless sanctuary we have seen yet, its simple, resounding message of prioritizing your loved ones is the closest to home.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is available to watch Sundays at 9 PM EST on AMC and AMC+ in the U.S.

