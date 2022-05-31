The story of soccer legend Briana Scurry is headed to Paramount+. The life and rise of the iconic U.S. women’s soccer goalkeeper will be the subject of a documentary titled The Only, which is set to drop in the U.S. on Tuesday, July 12. The feature will follow the rise and fall of Scurry’s soccer career and the talented players she inspired on her way to the top. Leading the charge as the team’s only Black starter as well as the only openly gay player, Scurry’s legacy would shift history and allow future athletes to feel comfortable in their own skin.

A trailer released ahead of the film’s premiere begins the deep dive into Scurry’s life as viewers hear from a slew of interviewees, including soccer superstar Abby Wambach, who credits Scurry’s bravery for allowing her and fellow mega-athlete Megan Rapinoe to be the bold and out women that they are. We’ll also hear from Scurry herself about her life in and out of the spotlight as “the only girl, the only Black kid, the only openly gay player.” And being the “only” one came with a heavy price to pay in the way of Scurry’s mental health. Dealing with racism and homophobia, the goalkeeper quickly descended into a deep depression, which was made even worse after a concussion cut her career short.

Along with Wambach, audiences will hear from several other huge names in the game, some who played alongside Scurry, and others who looked and continue to look up to her. Viewers can expect to see the likes of Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain, Julie Foudy, and Midge Purce along with sports journalists and commentators including Grant Wahl, JP Dellacamera, and Meg Linehan.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 9 Iconic Soccer Documentaries That Take You Behind the Scenes of the Beautiful Game

From a childhood sports prodigy to the last defense in saving the U.S. women’s soccer team time and time again, the life and story of Scurry is an under-celebrated journey of ambition and strength that we’re happy to see finally getting its due. Check out the film’s trailer below and keep scrolling for the detailed synopsis.

Here’s the synopsis:

The documentary explores the inspirational glory and deeply dark corners of a Hall of Fame goalkeeper who stood alone on the field as the only Black starter and the only openly gay player. While celebrating the historic legacy of Scurry’s career, including two Olympic gold medals and a penalty save to help the U.S. win the 1999 Women’s World Cup, the film also tells the story of how she overcame racism and homophobia at the time of her greatest triumphs before later finding herself on the edge of suicide following a career-ending concussion. From Scurry’s darkest moments to her current investment in the reigning NWSL champion, Washington Spirit, THE ONLY provides a unique autobiographical account of the life of a sports pioneer.

The 9 Best Sports Documentaries on Netflix

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Britta DeVore (655 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe