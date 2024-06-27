The Big Picture The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure is an interactive nightmare with absurd and forgettable characters.

The film involves the Oogieloves embarking on a peculiar adventure to find magical balloons.

Despite good intentions, the film's abysmal box office performance set a record low for opening weekend ticket sales and viewer turnout.

It's no secret that a film's opening weekend dictates its future in Hollywood. Make a big splash on opening weekend, and talk suddenly turns to sequels, franchises, and Happy Meal toys. Sink on opening weekend, and you've written your own death warrant. Sink spectacularly, and you become the stuff of legend. A bad, horrific legend, but a legend nonetheless. But what if you were told that the movie Box Office Mojo cites as the worst theatrical wide opening ever bombed so badly that you likely have never even heard of it? Even DOA films like Battlefield Earth and Gigli have notoriety, but The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure doesn't even register as that. And if that means that a child is spared the horror of actually watching it, then count your blessings. I wasn't (Collider, you owe me big).

'The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure' is an Interactive Nightmare

The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure begins with the three Oogieloves appearing on-screen: Goobie (Misty Miller voice, Eric Dunman in-suit), the degree-holding nerd; Zoozie (Stephanie Renz voice, Carol Sweeney in-suit), who can speak every language (even animal!); and Toofie (Malerie Grady voice, Alex Greene in-suit), the guy who sounds like Milhouse from The Simpsons that just wants to party all the time. These Playmobil People/Barney hybrids introduce the interactive aspect of the film, which includes standing up and dancing when butterflies cross the screen and sitting down when you see the turtles (you know, interaction, like the victims did in Saw or Hostel). The film then flies across - ahem - "Lovelyloveville" to the home of the Oogieloves, who are just waking up, prepared to throw a surprise birthday party for their sentient pillow, Schluufy (Taras Los).

They're going to need the help of their friends to get the party ready on time. There's Windy Window (Maya Stange), a magical window that has a creepy blue-faced woman who sings and talks, which is reminiscent of Jambi the Genie (John Paragon) from Pee Wee's Playhouse. J. Edgar (Nick Drago) is a sentient vacuum cleaner (J. Edgar... J. Edgar Hoover... Hoover vacuum...get it?). Finally, there's Ruffy (Randy Carfagno), the Oogieloves' pet fish, who has the funniest lines in the whole film, like "It's fun to swim when you wake up. What am I saying? All I do is swim," and "I would rather drink salt water all day. Wait, I already do." Yes, the funniest lines in the whole film. 80+ minutes of hell. But there is a tragedy when J. Edgar accidentally releases the five magical balloons they bought for the party! And thus begins the big balloon adventure we were promised, as the Oogieloves set out to find their balloons. Instead of, you know, just going back to the store to buy more.

The Oogieloves Set Off to Find Their Magical Balloons in 'The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure'

They find the first balloon at the treehouse home of Dotty Rounder (Cloris Leachman), an elderly woman unhealthily obsessed with circles, and her granddaughter, Jubilee (Kylie Dakota), who - get this - is obsessed with squares! They move along to find the second balloon at the milkshake café of Milky Marvin (Chazz Palminteri), who can make a milkshake out of anything. The gang orders milkshakes with broccoli, beets, chocolate mint, and old gym socks. Hope the milkshakes are good because to get the balloon back, they need to win a milkshake drinking contest. There's a big song and dance about milkshakes, Zoozie talks to the cow, and they win, leaving three more balloons to go.

Balloon three is with music artist Rosalie Rosebud (Toni Braxton), who is allergic to roses but denies it and then sings some sultry tune. To get the balloon, which is high up in the rafters (because of "helium density," which every kid understands), they make a trampoline, and Toofie/Milhouse bounces higher and higher to get it, with the help of the kids in the audience, of course. The fact that most of them are either asleep or running around the concourse at this point is irrelevant. Balloono quatro is by Bobby Wobbly's (Cary Elwes) truck. Bobby is a cowboy, you see, who has a wobbly walk. Genius.

The Oogieloves find the last balloon at the top of a windmill but get help from Lola (Jaime Pressly), who speaks with what I think is a Russian accent for some reason, and Lero (Christopher Lloyd) Sombrero, who communicates by drum. The pair ride a giant, flying sombrero and flamenco, only one of which is useful in getting a stuck balloon (that's right, the flamenco). I'm not sure if the name "Lola" is supposed to be a clever joke that suggests Lola and Lero, years apart in age, are romantically involved, but if you're going to throw "helium density" out, you might as well. It's here that Toofie's pants fall down, yet again, a recurring gag, but thankfully, we don't see his oogielovin'. Having found all five balloons, they bicycle home but accidentally let go of them again (no word of a lie, and the whole thing threatens to start again). But the balloons are lured back by the Oogieloves and the kids in the theater blowing kisses. They arrive just as Schluufy wakes up - because I guess pillows sleep a lot - and have the surprise party. Finally, the film reaches its long-awaited end.

'The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure' Sets the Standard

You are likely not going to be surprised that the man behind Teletubbies and Thomas & Friends, Kenn Viselman, is the one responsible for unleashing the brightly-colored hell that is The Oogieloves in The Big Balloon Adventure on Earth. His heart was in the right place, with his intent to introduce these new characters in an interactive movie, one that allowed children to sing and dance alongside their new friends on the movie screen. In an interview, Viselman said, "We looked at the experience from a child's point of view, and instead of saying to the child, come to the movie and be an adult, we want them to come to the movies and be a child... let children be children."

That Viselman, who had proven himself to be a savvy business person with his other properties, could so grandly drop the ball is astounding.For a film with a production budget of $20 million, it looks like it would be more at home on the TV screen, with only the occasional crane shot justifying its existence as a movie. On that note, the Oogieloves may have found more success on TV in shorter segments. 80+ minutes, interactive or not, is simply too long for preschoolers. The decision to introduce the characters in the movie is questionable at best, moronic at worst, and completely baffling when another $40 million was spent on promoting the film, as per Entertainment Weekly, yet no one would know an Oogielove if they saw one under their car wheels, and the fact there was a movie at all didn't even register. Presumably, much of that money went towards the name actors like Elwes and Pressly. Cloris Leachman, per the Daily Mail, would certainly be a good argument for that, giving a short, one-word answer as to why she appeared: "Money."

Ah, the money. Just how bad is The Oogieloves in The Big Balloon Adventure's record-setting non-performance? The good folks at Entertainment Weekly did the math. The film opened in 2,160 theaters, earning $448,131 over its debut weekend. Per theater, that works out to $207, so if the average ticket price was $7, only 30 people saw the film. That's bad.

The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S. - but you've been warned.

