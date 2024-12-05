Director Justin Kurzel knows how to get under your skin. His 2011 debut, Snowtown, almost immediately started making it on lists of the most disturbing movies ever made; 2019’s True History of the Kelly Gang took an almost hallucinatory look at the legendary Ned Kelly gang; and 2021’s Nitram created a sense of slow, unnerving anticipated that couldn’t be shaken. But underneath Kurzel’s best work, there’s this underlying understanding that haunts the entire film: this really happened, and even though these are clearly fictionalized accounts of what happened, it’s still terrifying that such horrors can actually exist in this world.

At first, Kurzel’s latest based-on-a-true-story crime drama, The Order, seems a bit too straightforward, with this cat-and-mouse game that can’t help but remind of the work of Michael Mann. Yet, as The Order continues, that old dismaying feeling that Kurzel knows so well starts creeping back; a haunting, unsettling atmosphere that permeates this story. Whereas Kurzel’s other films put its nightmares upfront, evil that we can see and turn our heads away from if need be, The Order disturbs in an entirely new way. As we see the hatred in these antagonists, we start to realize how frighteningly familiar these monsters feel to our present world.

What Is 'The Order' About?

Set in 1983 Idaho, a criminal group has been terrorizing the Pacific Northwest with a series of robberies, bombings, and a counterfeiting operation. FBI agent Terry Husk (Jude Law) has seen better days; only just settling into his new position in a quiet small town, waiting for his life to calm down before he reunites with his family. But Husk soon puts together that this series of crimes is being planned by a white supremacist group, who are trying to bankroll their eventual terrorist plot to overtake the U.S. government. Led by Bob Mathews (Nicholas Hoult), this group is prepared, unpredictable, and extremely dangerous — both in their actions and beliefs.

Husk enlists the help of another FBI agent, Joanna Carney (Jurnee Smollett), and a local police officer who knows the area and its people, Jamie Bowen (Tye Sheridan), to try and track down Bowen’s group before their mayhem continues even further. Meanwhile, Bowen and his team are getting horrifically close to making enough money to get started on the next phase of their plans.

'The Order' Is a Gorgeous, Yet Dark, Disturbing Crime Thriller