The Order features an ensemble cast led by Jude Law and is an adaptation of the true-crime bestseller The Silent Brotherhood about Robert Jay Mathews.

In this interview, Kurzel discusses the challenges their crew faced with limited time while filming the movie, working with Jude Law and his upcoming projects with Jacob Elordi and Nicole Kidman.

Writer, producer, director, and Palme d'Or nominee Justin Kurzel has left an unmistakable mark on Hollywood, who made his name with his feature directorial debut, The Snowtown Murders. He's since worked with some of the most talented names in the business on epic adaptations, but clearly favors moving true stories of real people and real events. In The Order, which World Premiered at the Venice International Film Festival this year, Kurzel returns to form with writer Zach Baylin, based on the Gary Gerhardt and Kevin Flynn bestseller, The Silent Brotherhood.

Like his other films, The Order is brought to life by an ensemble cast, this time led by Academy Award-nominee Jude Law, who plays the fictional FBI Agent Terry Husk. In the movie, Husk and his fellow agents Jamie Bowen (Tye Sheridan) and Joanne Carney (Jurnee Smollett) are investigating a series of bank robberies and car heists they believe to be the domestic terrorism of a neo-Nazi white supremacist group led by Robert Jay Mathews (Nicholas Hoult).

In this interview, Kurzel talks with Collider's Steve Weintraub about the cinematography and casting of The Order, as well as the challenges their team faced throughout their whirlwind filming schedule. Kurzel also reveals the dream project he'd love to helm (after a conversation with George Miller), his upcoming war drama series The Narrow Road to the Deep North with Jacob Elordi, and his original horror he's developing with Nicole Kidman.

COLLIDER: I’ve got a ton of questions for you, and I have a few curveballs to start things up. When will I get to see Ellis Park? When is that being released in America?

JUSTIN KURZEL: Well, we're still yet to find a distributor. It's got one overseas and in Europe and in Australia, but we're still searching. So, it's still kind of journeying along. But I'm hoping very, very soon. It's one of my favorite films I've made. It's really beautiful about an incredible wildlife park and this beautiful man, Warren Ellis, who helped establish it. But it'll be very soon.

Which of your films changed the most in the editing room in ways you didn't expect?

KURZEL: Oh, wow. That's a really good question. I went down a road with The Order because of the dual characters in the film, where we tried introducing Bob Mathews really late, a good 30 minutes in, and followed Jude [Law]’s story through the whole beginning of the film and his point of view. When you've got these multi protagonist characters, you can play around with how you unpeel the story. So, for a while there, it sort of had a singular point of view, and Nic [Hoult] came into it much later, but it didn't have the same resonance and power and anticipation that it needed, that we ended up with. So, I reckon The Order, actually. I went down the rabbit hole with that one a couple of times.

I would love to see alt cuts, and I never will.

George Miller, do you have time for a Zoom?

If you get the financing to make anything you want as your next project, what would you make and why?

KURZEL: I'll tell you what, maybe because it was such a big influence, but I've always been curious about what happened before the first Mad Max — what was that world with the Nightrider, pre-Mad Max? I've always been very curious about that and very tempted to talk to George [Miller] about the possibility of a world that is pre-Mad Max 1 and what that is. That's been one that I've always been really curious about because it was such an influential film in my time.

What do I need to do to get you to call George and say, “Let's talk?”

KURZEL: Yeah, I'd love to have a chat with him about it.

Oh, I'm dead serious with you. I think that you should absolutely be doing this.

KURZEL: It's an amazing franchise, but I've always been curious about those moments before that first one because it's set up so richly. And it's such a great time in Australia, too, that period.

‘The Order’s Ending Was Almost Snuffed Out Due to Fire Bans

At TIFF, you and Jude told me that you really didn't have a lot of time to make this movie, The Order. Which shot or sequence was the one that came close to not being able to get made because of the limited schedule or budget, or was that not an issue?

KURZEL: I think the ending, the burning of the house, we had these incredible fires at the time and fire bans everywhere. There was a moment there where we literally had to start thinking of a different ending, and that was really challenging because, in the real story, Bob Mathews did burn alive in this house. So, there were some really interesting conversations about, “How else can we end this if we can't burn this house in any way possible because of the fire bans?” That was one that we started to have conversations about, perhaps a different way of concluding our film.

I really enjoy the way you and your DP, Adam Arkapaw, collaborate. How much are you guys, before stepping on set, storyboarding, blocking, figuring out how you wanna handle everything, and how much are you finding everything in the moment when you're stepping on set?

KURZEL: No, this one was really planned. Adam has a very classic way of approaching his work, which was really exciting for me, of, “Where does the camera want to be?” And it was never off the dolly or off sticks. We never went handheld with it. That means you have to be very deliberate and, in a sense, organized. He's a huge asset to me. He has a great mind, especially to do with coverage, and was a huge part of how we imagined the world and how much footage we needed, and where the point of view was cinematically for the film. Then you always leave a little bit open for the day, especially in the way that I work with actors, which is always our really interesting sort of tussle of, like, “Should an actor hit a mark?” I want them to feel quite free with something, but Adam's also like, “Look, the camera needs to be respected, as well,” in terms of what that point of view is. So, there's always a really interesting tension there that comes from when we actually do start filming. But it's a bit of both — it's leaving a little bit there for the day, but at the same time, knowing the film that we're trying to make.

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

I've spoken to so many directors and cinematographers, and it's so interesting. Like Ridley Scott likes to shoot with eight or 12 cameras, and Roger Deakins uses one camera, and that's it. How do you guys typically like to work and do you do a lot of coverage on set, or do you minimize that as much as you can?

KURZEL: No, I try to work with one camera. Point of view for me gets really lost when you suddenly have four or five cameras. For me, it starts to feel like I'm picking up coverage and finding the film in the edit a little bit more; whereas, with the deliberateness of a single camera and everyone focused on it, you can feel the actors focusing on it, as well. I really do two cameras for one performance. I usually really focus and concentrate on one actor's performance and then turn the camera around. I find that it just focuses the film up in a way that you can really tell when you get into the edit.

‘The Order’s Cast Was Meant to Be

