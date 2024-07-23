The Big Picture The Order, a crime thriller starring Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, and Odessa Young, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Zach Baylin, known for writing Bob Marley: One Love, Gran Turismo, Creed III, and King Richard, penned the screenplay for The Order.

Ahead of The Order, Jude Law will next appear in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Although lacking an official release date, the next project for Jude Law just got an exciting first look and a major update. The official Venice Film Festival X account unveiled the first look at Law in The Order, the upcoming crime thriller from director Justin Kurzel. In addition to Law, The Order also stars Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, and Odessa Young. The screenplay for The Order comes from Zach Baylin, who is credited with writing Bob Marley: One Love, Gran Turismo, Creed III, and King Richard all in the last few years since making his writing debut with the short Skull in 2019; an impressive resume to open a writing career.

Hoult is currently in the midst of filming James Gunn's Superman, which recently wrapped filming in Cleveland and has moved to another location for its final few weeks of principal photography. He will play the menacing villain Lex Luthor opposite David Corenswet's Man of Steel. Sheridan is best known for his role as Parzival in Ready Player One, but he also played the younger version of James Marsden's Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, and also played roles in Mud and Joe. Young's most famous roles both came in 2018 in The Professor and Assassination Nation, where she worked with Johnny Depp and Rosemarie DeWitt on the former and writer/director Sam Levinson on the latter.

Where Else Have You Seen Jude Law Before ‘The Order’?

While Venice Film Festival attendees will be able to see Law in The Order at the premiere, casual movie fans will have to wait a bit longer as the film is still lacking a global theatrical or streaming release date. However, there are plenty of projects to watch Law in the meantime to get your fill while you wait. For those interested in his earlier roles, you'd be remiss to not check out his Oscar-nominated performances in The Talented Mr. Ripley and Cold Mountain. He also stepped into the comic book movie genre, portraying Yon Rogg opposite Brie Larson in Captain Marvel and lending his voice to the role in the animated series What If...?. Law can be seen later this year in the Star Wars Disney+ show Skeleton Crew, which Collider first reported will premiere this Christmas.

The Order does not yet have an official release date but will premiere soon at the Venice Film Festival. Check out the first look image from the film above and watch Law's Oscar-nominated performance in Cold Mountain, now streaming on Paramount+.

