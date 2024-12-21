With Christmas right around the corner, December has been an extremely busy month at the movies. While big blockbuster musicals and giant Disney animated sequels are leading the box office, it's easy to forget about the smaller films that are ending the year on a high note. One of the latter was The Order from director Justin Kurzel and writer Zach Baylin, which had its limited theatrical run earlier this month. However, if you missed this “based on a true story” thriller starring Jude Law (Captain Marvel) and Nicholas Hoult (Superman), The Order will be making its digital debut next week.
The Order will be hitting paid VOD platforms on Tuesday, December 24th (Christmas Eve). You’ll be able to purchase the film for $24.99 USD or rent it for $19.99. When it's all said and done, The Order will be one of the best reviewed films of 2024 with a certified-fresh critic rating of 90% and an equally great 89% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Also, in its short theatrical run, this star-studded crime thriller managed to gross $1.7 million worldwide. That was most likely helped by the stellar word of mouth and The Order’s haunting subject matter.
What's ‘The Order’ About?
The Order follows “a string of violent robberies in the Pacific Northwest that leads a veteran FBI agent into a domestic terrorist plot to overthrow the federal government.” That agent, Terry Husk, is portrayed by Law. His team soon gets “tangled in the world of white supremacists to try to head off a violent uprising that could shatter the nation. As the militia builds a war chest of over $4 million, Husk pursues the malevolent racist Bob Mathews to a final bloody standoff that will go down in U.S. history.” Alongside Law and Hoult, the film also stars Tye Sheridan (X-Men), Jurnee Smollett (Birds of Prey), Allison Oliver and Marc Maron (Glow).
Given the United States' highly divided political climate, The Order is a story that remains as relevant as ever. It’ll be interesting to see if that real-world connection and parallel will affect how well it does on the digital marketplace. However, whatever the case may be. Law and Hoult are in the prime of their careers. The latter has just starred in Juror #2 for Client Eastwood and will be seen on Christmas Day in Robert Egger's dreadful Nosferatu remake. That's all before he plays Lex Luthor in James Gunn's highly anticipated Superman next summer. Law, on the other hand, recently joined the Star Wars universe in the much beloved new Disney+ series Skeleton Crew. His other notable recent films include the Fantastic Beasts franchise and Peter Pan & Wendy.
The Order releases on digital on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.
The Order is a historical crime thriller directed by Justin Kurzel. Set in 1983, the film follows FBI agent Terry Husk, who investigates a series of violent crimes in the Pacific Northwest. He suspects these are not the actions of a regular criminal gang but rather a white supremacist group led by the charismatic Bob Mathews. As he digs deeper, the investigation uncovers a radical underground network.
- Release Date
- December 5, 2024
- Director
- Justin Kurzel
- Cast
- Marc Maron , George Tchortov , Daniel Yip , Daniel Doheny , Sebastian Pigott , Jude Law , John Warkentin , Nicholas Hoult , Phillip Forest Lewitski , Vanessa Holmes , Bryan J. McHale , Rae Farrer , Carter Morrison , Odessa Young , Tye Sheridan , Philip Granger , Ryan Chandoul Wesley , Morgan Holmstrom , Bradley Stryker , Alison Oliver , Huxley Fisher , Jurnee Smollett , Randy Fisher , Geena Meszaros , Sean Tyler Foley , Victor Slezak , Matias Lucas , Sarah Haggeman , Dayna Lea Hoffman , Lenore Stillwell , Jason Long , Reid Fisher , Jerod Blake , Paul Wood , Shawn Markwardt , Judith Buchan , David LeReaney , Sally Bishop , Stafford Perry , Chantal Perron
- Runtime
- 120 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Crime
- Character(s)
- Alan Berg , Gary Yarbrough , Engineer , Walter West , Bruce Pierce , Terry Husk , Hotel Receptionist , Bob Mathews , David Lane , Bank Teller #1 , Bank Manager , Bank Teller #2 , Spokane Cop , Zillah Craig , Jamie Bowen , Sheriff Loftlin , Willie Bowen , Kimmy Bowen , Sam Stinson , Debbie Mathews , Clinton Matthews , Joanne Carney , Bonnie Sue's Father , Bonnie Sue West , Tony Bentley , Richard Butler , Tony Torres , Connie Pierce , Another Mother , Seattle Elderly Woman , Seattle Armed Guard #1 , Seattle Armed Guard #2 , Seattle Armored Truck Driver , Nazi Speaker , Brady's Gun Store Clerk , Birdie Lane , Donald Lane , Brinks Guard , FBI Agent , Jean Craig
- Writers
- Zach Baylin , Kevin Flynn , Gary Gerhardt