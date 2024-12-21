With Christmas right around the corner, December has been an extremely busy month at the movies. While big blockbuster musicals and giant Disney animated sequels are leading the box office, it's easy to forget about the smaller films that are ending the year on a high note. One of the latter was The Order from director Justin Kurzel and writer Zach Baylin, which had its limited theatrical run earlier this month. However, if you missed this “based on a true story” thriller starring Jude Law (Captain Marvel) and Nicholas Hoult (Superman), The Order will be making its digital debut next week.

The Order will be hitting paid VOD platforms on Tuesday, December 24th (Christmas Eve). You’ll be able to purchase the film for $24.99 USD or rent it for $19.99. When it's all said and done, The Order will be one of the best reviewed films of 2024 with a certified-fresh critic rating of 90% and an equally great 89% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Also, in its short theatrical run, this star-studded crime thriller managed to gross $1.7 million worldwide. That was most likely helped by the stellar word of mouth and The Order’s haunting subject matter.

What's ‘The Order’ About?

The Order follows “a string of violent robberies in the Pacific Northwest that leads a veteran FBI agent into a domestic terrorist plot to overthrow the federal government.” That agent, Terry Husk, is portrayed by Law. His team soon gets “tangled in the world of white supremacists to try to head off a violent uprising that could shatter the nation. As the militia builds a war chest of over $4 million, Husk pursues the malevolent racist Bob Mathews to a final bloody standoff that will go down in U.S. history.” Alongside Law and Hoult, the film also stars Tye Sheridan (X-Men), Jurnee Smollett (Birds of Prey), Allison Oliver and Marc Maron (Glow).

Given the United States' highly divided political climate, The Order is a story that remains as relevant as ever. It’ll be interesting to see if that real-world connection and parallel will affect how well it does on the digital marketplace. However, whatever the case may be. Law and Hoult are in the prime of their careers. The latter has just starred in Juror #2 for Client Eastwood and will be seen on Christmas Day in Robert Egger's dreadful Nosferatu remake. That's all before he plays Lex Luthor in James Gunn's highly anticipated Superman next summer. Law, on the other hand, recently joined the Star Wars universe in the much beloved new Disney+ series Skeleton Crew. His other notable recent films include the Fantastic Beasts franchise and Peter Pan & Wendy.

The Order releases on digital on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.