The Order is a crime thriller based on the true story of neo-Nazi white supremacist Robert Jay Mathews and the law enforcement dedicated to putting an end to his domestic terrorism.

The creatives and cast discuss their tight film schedule, the true and relevant nature of the source material, and future projects like James Gunn's Superman and Jason Bateman and Jude Law's Black Rabbit series.

For a film that Oscar-nominated writer Zach Baylin (King Richard) describes as "challenging to get made right now," it takes a cast and crew of driven individuals to execute a timely crime thriller like The Order. Based on Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt's bestseller and true story The Silent Brotherhood, Baylin and director Justin Kurzel (The Snowtown Murders) brought on an A-list cast to breathe life into this dark moment of history that remains relevant to this day — and they did it in under 40 days.

Two-time Academy Award-nominee Jude Law (The Talented Mr. Ripley, Cold Mountain), Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road), Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One), and Jurnee Smollett (Birds of Prey) lead the charge in a film that tells the story of the neo-Nazi white supremacist Robert Jay Mathews (portrayed by Hoult) and the fictional law officer, Terry Husk (Law), hellbent on putting an end to this cult leader's growing movement. Taking place in the early '80s, the ignorance and hate that drives The Order bears a chilling resemblance to current times.

To celebrate their North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the writer, director, and core cast joined Collider's media studio at the Cinema Center at MARBL to chat with Steve Weintraub. Kurzel, Baylin, Law, Sheridan, Hoult, and Smollett sit down to discuss the film's relevancy, the character nuance, and why it's important to ensure this true story is known. Hoult talks about attempting to understand his character's ideologies, Kurzel touches on paralleling the worlds of Husk and Mathews, and they all discuss filming this action-packed thriller on a limited schedule.

Check out the full conversation in the video above or the transcript below for more information on other upcoming projects, like Baylin, Law, and Jason Bateman's series Black Rabbit and Hoult's tease for James Gunn's Superman.

'The Order' Is a '70s-inspired Crime Thriller Relevant to Today

It's the kind of "throwback" that's "challenging to get made right now."

COLLIDER: You guys did such a great job with this. So many people will not have seen it yet, so how have you been describing the film to friends and family?

ZACH BAYLIN: We look at the film as a kind of classic crime thriller that has a lot of very relevant themes to it. It's sort of a throwback to the kind of American crime movie that used to get made in the ‘70s and early ‘80s and is really challenging to get made right now.

For your cast, you guys are all so good in the film. What was it like reading the script for the first time, and what did you respond to that said, “I need to be a part of this?”

JUDE LAW: It was pretty clear from the first read that Zach had managed to pull off this balance that he just described. It was a script that had great relevance and yet was bedded within a genre piece. And as with any process, the script had all this potential, but it was Justin stepping in that really gave that life. If you know his work from before, you know that he's a director who really minds humanity and can also shoot spectacle and energy. I certainly, as an actor, felt that I was in the hands of someone who wasn't going to do anything that wasn't honest, that was always going to be about bedding into the character and really giving someone three dimensions.

TYE SHERIDAN: As Zach said, it's the kind of movie that doesn't really get made too often. It's too rare that these movies are getting made today, so I think that was really exciting. I think, also, if you look at any of Justin's work, you look at the performances in his films, they're just so real and authentic and natural and intense. That was something that was incredibly exciting when you took a look at this movie. It does have this propulsion to it, and as Zach said, these multi-layered themes of relevancy in our world today, but it's also just a lot of great character nuance. There’s no extra in the movie. Everything that's there should be there. And so, it was just a pleasure to find a piece of work that was that good, that was so rare, and with a great group of people. Everybody here is just incredibly talented and just so much fun to work with.

NICHOLAS HOULT: For me, it was all those things, but also, it's that I'd never heard of this story, and it's a true story. So it's this part of history that I was like, “Wow, how do I not know about this,” in terms of, I guess, its relevance, but in terms of what these people were doing and how they were stopped by this incredible law enforcement. So, that was something for me that stood out. I was like, “I should be aware of this story.”

JURNEE SMOLLETT: I was so struck with Zach's writing, like everyone else, and the opportunity to work with Justin was so exciting because I'm such a fan of his. I think that the story is incredibly relevant for today. One of the things that our storytellers and our filmmakers have done so well is putting something that is filled with so much heart and so much drama inside the genre of a crime thriller. It's exciting to watch because you're along for the ride. But for me, I just was so in awe of these law enforcement agents who risked their lives to stop this level of domestic terrorism that was about to take place and that actually was taking place.

I knew about The Turner Diaries, but didn't really have too much education on Bob Mathew specifically. I did know about Timothy McVeigh and some of his subsequent followers. It's really sobering to go back to history and see when these seeds are planted, when this radical white supremacy is planted in the soil, when it starts to blossom, how it really affects everyone around it, and how he was able to recruit people and prey on people. It's really honestly terrifying the plans that he had for destruction, and it was an honor to be able to play one of the law enforcement agents who fought against that.

Nick, what was it like for you specifically inhabiting Bob's mental state and staying in it when you're filming, or not staying in it, because I would imagine it's a tough role to get inside?

HOULT: I was lucky that I'd had experience working with Justin before, so I knew I was in safe hands and someone who gives you really unexpected angles to play in terms of what you do with these characters. It's obviously a challenge, and you have to do a lot of research and try and understand where they were coming from as best as possible. Then, at the same time, in each moment, the script was perfectly balanced in terms of what we saw of these characters and then Justin would give wonderful notes. Also, he gave us these manifestos of things to kind of live in the characters a little bit, this kind of checklist of things to do to just feel like them, whether that was, “Wake up as Bob Mathews — what's his morning routine? Eat like Bob Mathews.”

All these things that just gradually gave you some sort of understanding of what it would be to live with them, putting aside all of, perhaps, their horrendous ideology. So, that was kind of the approach. Luckily, from working with him before, I really trusted him, and I think we had a lot of variety on set so that then, in the edit, you could use what you needed and what worked best for the story.

LAW: It's got to be said, the courage it takes for actors to go to those places — they're uncomfortable places, they're toxic places. But this is a story. This mirror has to be held up, and someone like Bob has to be exposed for what he was rather than just put into an obvious box of being a “bad guy.” There are Bob Mathews types around, and we need to understand them and root them out and cut them out at the root. For someone like Nick to go there, that takes great courage. It's a dark place to go.

There's a Dark Parallel at Play in 'The Order'

"These quite different characters were starting to also have similarities."

I completely agree. Justin, speaking of editing, I love talking about editing because it's ultimately where it all comes together. How did the film possibly change in the editing room in ways you didn't expect going in?

JUSTIN KURZEL: It had a fantastic kind of shift between points of view, between the Husk point of view, which was about trying to reach and understand and find out what was going on, but then the audience could see what was going on and start to build this other character of Bob Mathews and understand how these heists were part of a bigger plan. So it was really interesting how these quite different characters were starting to also have similarities in terms of the stress of the worlds starting to come upon them and how they started to both sort of dismantle.

We had this really interesting scene that was sort of in and out of the script where the two of them meet, and where that came within the film. It was the first time I've done a film that had many points of view, which is always very tricky and very difficult, and how you can land relationships very, very fast. That's what I really love about genre films is that you've got this propulsive storytelling, but at the same time, you're desperately trying to create space for these characters to live and to reveal themselves, and for us as an audience to go, “Okay, within the first 10 or 15 seconds, I feel like I understand their history and I understand who they are.” So, I found that challenge and the idea as something like a bullet. This was always embracing the beauty of filmmaking, which is that it's a story from the beginning to the end. There is no recurring episode. It had a very, very tight, very disciplined structure to it and propulsion to it, which has a lot to do with Zach.

But yeah, I loved editing it. I see editing as pontoons. You know there are certain pontoons that you've got to get to, and with this, sometimes you've only got one pontoon, and you get very worried [laughs] — there's a lot of ocean between those pontoons. But with this one, there were just so many fantastic kinds of little pontoons that we were able to bring together and carve out a film.

The Tragedy of Modern-Day Filmmaking

The Order was filmed in under 40 days.

This question’s for everyone. You see the shooting schedule in front of you — what day do you have circled in terms of, “I can't wait to film this,” and what day do you have circled in terms of, “How the F are we gonna film this?”

SHERIDAN: Every day.

LAW: This was a case of “how the F do we film this” every day. Honestly, every day was also a day full of potential. Justin has a great approach to filmmaking. It's what's in front of you. It's getting the best out of what's in front of you. So, for me, every day was a challenge but also a great sense of reward because we didn't have enough days.

KURZEL: I think that's the big tragedy at the moment is that films are being done much quicker, and in some sense, that's a great thing, but in another sense, it is every single day, “How are we going to get through this?”

How many days did you have?

LAW: I don't think we should say how many days, otherwise people will watch it and go, “Huh, they can do it for that many days.” So, let’s not say. You guys watch it and tell us.

I've heard from a lot of directors who are saying that they're only getting 42 days now.

KURZEL: We’re lower than that.

Okay, I'm very impressed now. There is a lot of action in this. I don’t understand.

KURZEL: I don't understand, either, how we pulled off certain days. We had an amazing first AD. I have a very strong relationship with Eddie [Thorne]. We had an incredible cinematographer, Adam Arkapaw, who brought an enormous amount of discipline and craft and cinema to it, and you need that. You also need actors walking on set who are on. So, yeah, we're very lucky that we had the team that we did. We would always love more days, but it's scary how few days there are to make these sorts of films.

For everyone else, was there a day that you had circled in terms of, “I can't wait to film this?”

SHERIDAN: I was really excited about all the action sequences. Listening to Justin and Adam, the DP, talk about the film and what excited them about that was really exciting. It feels like a rare opportunity. I was also wondering how you guys were going to make it happen, but it's great. It didn't feel as hectic as I think most sets would have, but I guess that's just your familiarity. I don't know. I don't really know if I had a day that was circled that I was dreading or anything like that.

SMOLLETT: I was really excited to shoot the scene of us in the bar with Carney when Husk came to ask for help. I loved your approach. Justin had us do it so many different ways. He even put Toto on before one of the takes and had us dance together. Yeah, we danced together! He had such a loose and spontaneous approach to it, and there was a lot of ad-libbing. It was a nice pace.

LAW: How the hell does Nick answer this question? I mean, that's a really tricky one. [Laughs]

HOULT: That's why I'm being very quiet.

LAW: Moving on!

Jude Law and Jason Bateman's Crime Drama 'Black Rabbit' Is About "Nefarious Brothers"

Zach, I have to ask, the three of you obviously worked great together on this because you're working on, I believe, Black Rabbit. What is the secret to the marriage, and for people who don't know, what's Black Rabbit about that got all three of you guys working again together?

BAYLIN: Black Rabbit is a show that I created with my wife, Kate Susman. I don't want to give too much away about that one either, but it's Jude and Jason Bateman. It's a bit of a crime drama.

LAW: Nefarious brothers.

BAYLIN: It's really a brother relationship story in a lot of ways. I think that the experience that we had making The Order was just one of the most collaborative, exciting creative processes that I've been a part of. I think with The Order, we really collectively figured out who this character of Terry Husk was. There were a lot of iterations of the script that we were trying to figure out how to balance who Terry would be in counterpoint to Bob, and Jude and Justin really did a tremendous amount of work to figure out, emotionally, what we wanted to experience through that character. So, for me as a writer to get to bring that collaboration into TV has been really exciting. TV has been a real challenge, but a really new thing where you get to see characters created. Jason Bateman directed the first two episodes, and he's absolutely fantastic. As we were continuing to see how Jude and Jason and the whole cast is inhabiting these people, you get to continue writing towards them. And then Justin has come on and is directing the last two episodes, and it's just been a great partnership and it's been something I hope we get to keep doing.

James Gunn Is Phenomenal at the Helm of 'Superman'

My number one movie of next year is Superman, and you're sitting here, and I just have to ask you, what was it like playing such an iconic character, and what can you tease fans about the movie?

HOULT: James Gunn's just a phenomenal director. He has an incredible grasp of that story and the scope of the world. It was a very special set with a lot of talented people, so I'm excited for people to see it. I'm excited to see it, myself, as a fan. So, hopefully people like it.

I'm confident.

The Order will receive a limited theatrical release beginning December 6.

