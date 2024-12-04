This week sees the release of The Order, the upcoming thriller from director Justin Kurzel, and Collider is thrilled to be partnering with Vertical to present an exclusive sneak peek at one of its stars. The film stars Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, Alison Oliver, and Marc Maron, and the story tracks a string of violent robberies across the Pacific Northwest. In our exclusive sneak peek, we see Hoult's character, the white supremacist leader Bob Matthews, declaring his plans to begin a race war and his hopes that his racist actions will cause him to be remembered.

The plot synopsis can be found below:

"For over a year, a series of bold daylight bank robberies and armored car heists leaves law enforcement baffled and the public panicked throughout the Pacific Northwest. As the attacks become increasingly violent, FBI agent Terry Husk (Jude Law) becomes convinced that the robberies are the work of a domestic terrorist gang that plan to use the loot to finance an armed uprising against the U.S. government. Based on a true story, The Order follows Husk and his team into the tangled world of white supremacists to try to head off a violent uprising that could shatter the nation. As the militia builds a war chest of over $4 million, Husk pursues the malevolent racist Bob Mathews to a final bloody standoff that will go down in U.S. history."

What Are Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult Up to at the Moment?

Last year, Law took on the iconic role of Captain James Hook in Disney's latest adaptation of the classic JM Barrie story, Peter Pan & Wendy. He also starred in Firebrand alongside Alicia Vikander, playing the despicable Henry VII. He will soon be seen theatrically in Eden, the survival thriller from Ron Howard, in which he appears alongside Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl, and Sydney Sweeney. Currently, he is starring in Skeleton Crew, the latest Star Wars television series which is now streaming on Disney+.

Hoult has had an extremely busy 12 months. Just this year alone, he's been the voice of Jon Arbuckle in The Garfield Movie and wowed audiences as a guilt-ridden juror in Clint Eastwood's final film, Juror #2. This month, he will also appear in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu. Next year, Hoult will take on his most epic film role to date, playing Lex Luthor, the nemesis of the Man of Steel, in James Gunn's Superman, in which he appears alongside David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi and many more.

Vertical will release The Order in theaters nationwide on Friday, December 6. Check out our exclusive sneak peek at the movie above and stay tuned for more.

