Vertical has just released the first trailer for The Order, the upcoming thriller from director Justin Kurzel and, to be frank, it looks tremendously exciting. The film stars Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, Alison Oliver and Marc Maron, and follows a string of violent robberies across the Pacific Northwest. These crimes end up luring a veteran FBI agent into what has become a domestic terrorist threat, with plans to overthrow the federal government.

The trailer introduces us to a true story, with a bank heist taking place. Law's character is then introduced to the story of Hoult's cult, who have their own ideas on what kind of America they want it to be. And it looks a lot like 1930s Germany. The plot synopsis can be found below:

"For over a year, a series of bold daylight bank robberies and armored car heists leaves law enforcement baffled and the public panicked throughout the Pacific Northwest. As the attacks become increasingly violent, FBI agent Terry Husk (Jude Law) becomes convinced that the robberies are the work of a domestic terrorist gang that plan to use the loot to finance an armed uprising against the U.S. government. Based on a true story, The Order follows Husk and his team into the tangled world of white supremacists to try to head off a violent uprising that could shatter the nation. As the militia builds a war chest of over $4 million, Husk pursues the malevolent racist Bob Mathews to a final bloody standoff that will go down in U.S. history."

What Are Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult Up To At the Moment?

Last year, Law appeared in the iconic role of Captain James Hook in Disney's live-action adaptation of the classic JM Barrie story, Peter Pan & Wendy. He also starred in Firebrand alongside Alicia Vikander, playing the vile Henry VII. He will next be seen theatrically in Eden, the survival thriller from Ron Howard, in which he appears alongside Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl and Sydney Sweeney. This Christmas, he will also star in Skeleton Crew, the latest Star Wars television series.

Hoult has had a very busy 12 months. Just this year alone, he's been the voice of Jon Arbuckle in The Garfield Movie, while he will also appear in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu and Clint Eastwood's final film, Juror #2. Next year, Hoult will take on arguably his biggest film role to date, playing Lex Luthor, the nemesis of the Man of Steel, in James Gunn's Superman, in which he appears alongside David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi and many more.

Vertical will release The Order exclusively in theaters on December 6. Check out the trailer above and stay tuned for more.