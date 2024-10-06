J.A. Bayona made an international splash in 2023 with his survival drama Society of the Snow. The heart-wrenching depiction of the real-life plane crash that stranded a Uruguayan rugby team in the Andes was widely praised for its masterful handling of both the horrible circumstances of the event and the inspiring human element, gaining an Oscar nomination for Best International Feature Film. But Bayona started his film career in an entirely different genre with 2007’s The Orphanage (El orfanato in Spanish), a haunting Gothic-style ghost story set in – you guessed it – an abandoned orphanage.

However, even when exploring the supernatural, Bayona shows that the humanity of his movies is always at the forefront; believe it or not, The Orphanage is just as rooted in raw emotions as Society of the Snow. The supernatural horror film tells the story of Laura (Belén Rueda) and her husband, Carlos (Fernando Cayo), whose adoptive son, Simón, goes missing after they move into and begin renovating the orphanage in which Laura herself grew up. As the two desperately search for their son, Laura is seemingly haunted by ghostly children led by a boy in a disturbing burlap sack mask. Critics and audiences alike found Bayona's dark and brooding debut equal parts unnerving and moving, paving the way for his future success.

A Classic Ghost Story Inspired ‘The Orphanage’

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Orphanage was produced by Guillermo del Toro, directed by Bayona, and based on a script by screenwriter Sergio G. Sanchez. Although it shares a similar fairy tale vibe with del Toro’s own film Pan’s Labyrinth, neither Sanchez nor Bayona had seen that film before making their own. They were delighted by the similarities between the films, but in Sanchez’s own words, “[his] influences were more literary.” The characters in the film often directly reference Peter Pan, with Laura serving as the Wendy figure, but a less explicit influence is Henry James’s The Turn of the Screw (which was adapted into the horror classic, The Innocents, in 1961). The classic Gothic horror novella revolves around a governess who believes that her charges are being haunted and/or possessed by former members of the estate’s staff. It’s famously ambiguous about whether or not the haunting is real or if it’s all in the governess’s mind, but the end results are tragic either way. While the ending of The Orphanage is not quite so ambiguous, the movie does sow seeds of doubt before the ultimate reveal, making the audience unsure if the ghosts are malicious or not.

Laura's son spoke of “imaginary friends” before he disappeared, but the ghosts are more unsettling than anything. It’s Laura’s preconceived anxiety that they might be behind the disappearance that causes a lot of her fear. Then, of course, a living suspect comes into play, throwing the audience into further doubt about what is actually happening in Laura’s home. The look of The Orphanage also gives off the same Gothic vibes as The Turn of the Screw's setting, with its muted blue and gray color palette and the eeriness of an old-fashioned, abandoned orphanage. The movie also doesn’t rely too much on jump scares, instead leaning into atmospheric tension; shadowy rooms, doors opening and closing on their own, ghostly children slowly appearing as the camera pans back and forth.

“Fear Is the Villain,” Says the Screenwriter of ‘The Orphanage’

Close

The creators behind The Orphanage reportedly faced pushback (Via The Deadbolt) from other industry professionals at the Sundance Film Festival. The screenwriter, Sergio G. Sanchez told The Deadbolt that their ending was controversial because of its open-ended nature. Without spoiling too much, the ending can be seen as outright depressing or more bittersweet, depending on your point of view. As director Bayona says, there are really "two different endings, and you can think for yourself. In fact, there is a final sequence where a door [literally] opens to the audience. It's an invitation to let you interpret the story on your own." Skeptics at Sundance pointed out that there was no villain in the story, but Bayona said he explained to them that “fear is the villain and that it's fear that drives it.” Laura’s fear of the ghostly children, despite them not actually harming her, makes it difficult for her to understand their true purpose. And, of course, for the audience, the fear of someone you love, especially a child, disappearing is terrifying and heightens the dread of the movie.

The ending of The Orphanage has to be seen to be believed, but suffice to say that it's a fitting climax for the extremely emotional journey that comes before it. The movie is creepy enough for spooky season, but it’s more than just a run-of-the-mill ghost story. Underneath the Gothic atmosphere is a story of a mother’s love and the importance of acceptance – of other people and of whatever fate has in store.

The Orphanage Release Date December 28, 2007 Director J.A. Bayona Cast Belén Rueda , Fernando Cayo , Roger Príncep , Mabel Rivera , Montserrat Carulla , Andrés Gertrúdix , Edgar Vivar , Óscar Casas , Geraldine Chaplin , Carmen López , Óscar Lara , Georgina Avellaneda , Carla Gordillo , Alejandro Camps , Enric Arquimbau , Blanca Martínez , Isabel Friera , Jordi Cardus Runtime 105 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Sergio G. Sánchez Expand

The Orphanage is now streaming in the U.S. on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+