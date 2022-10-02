In 2017 Seth MacFarlane surprised everybody with his sci-fi comedy series, The Orville. Best known for his crass brand of humor on shows like Family Guy, McFarlane's first live-action series proved to be surprisingly thoughtful and intelligent, growing to be more than just a Star Trek parody.

After an incredible first two seasons, with a whopper of a finale, fans had to wait three years for the next chapter, subtitled, New Horizons, after the show moved to Hulu. It was well-worth the wait though, with the show reaching new heights in storytelling. So, out of the 36 episodes aired to date, which ones shine the brightest?

S1, Ep. 12: 'Mad Idolatry' - She's not the Messiah, She's Just a First Officer

Here the crew investigate a planet that phases into our universe every eleven days, but with centuries passing on the planet in between each visit. During their first visit, Kelly uses advanced technology to heal a little girl, which the primitive population view as a miracle. This leads to Kelly being worshiped as a god, with an entire religion based around her by the crew's next visit.

It poses some interesting questions about the nature of religion and its place in society, similarly to Monty Python's The Life of Brian(1979). Throw in some possible developments in Ed and Kelly's relationship, and you have a great end to the first season.

S3, Ep. 5: 'A Tale of Two Topas' - A Heart-Wrenching Exploration of Identity and Agency

Season One's About a Girl saw Bortus' newborn daughter, Topa, given a sex change in order to conform to the norms of their single-sex species, the Moclans. This plot thread runs throughout several episodes of the series, but reaches a head here when an adolescent Topa discovers the truth of his birth.

It's difficult to watch as Topa struggles with depression, suicidal thoughts and dysphoria both before and after learning the truth. That said, it's one of the finest examples of the show not being afraid to tackle uncomfortable topics, and one that McFarlane himself is proud of.

S2, Ep. 11: 'Lasting Impressions' - Lost Love That Was Never Found To Begin With

This episode takes the agony of doomed love to a painful new level. When the crew access a time capsule from the year 2015, Molloy becomes infatuated with a woman named Laura Huggins, who's iPhone was in the capsule. Using the information on the phone, he uses the environmental simulator to create a reproduction of Laura and her world, where he grows increasingly close to her, eliciting great concern from his shipmates.

It's hard to watch, as the audience knows that Malloy's obsession with a ghost isn't healthy, yet for all intents and purposes, Laura is a real person, and he really does love her. It's powerful, painful and more relatable than most would care to admit.

S3, Ep. 4: 'Gently Falling Rain' - An Emotional Revelation for Cpt. Mercer

This episode served to introduce some dramatic shifts to the status quo between the Planetary Union and the Krill, as the leader of the xenophobic species invite the Planetary Union to sign a peace treaty. Naturally, the crew of the Orville are invited to be part of the delegation, but this momentous occasion quickly goes awry when the Krill leader is overthrown. Amidst the ensuing chaos, Ed also discovers that he has a half-Krill daughter, to Teleya, whom Ed had previously been involved with.

It's an intense and dramatic episode on multiple levels, with McFalane shining as Ed deals with the emotional curveball that's been thrown at him. It's dramatic story-telling at its finest.

S3, Ep. 10: 'Future Unknown' - A Fitting End?

With the most metafictional title the show has ever had, the final episode of Season Three was clearly designed to serve as a satisfying conclusion should the show end here. It pulls this off admirably, while also working as a story on its own merit.

It's packed to the brim with compelling themes and storytelling, great character moments and more jokes than most other episodes of this season. Despite some ominous discussions on the hurdles that all civilizations must clear, it ends on some pretty uplifting notes, teasing what could come next for the crew. Here's hoping we'll get to see it.

S1, Ep. 7: 'Majority Rule' - When the Only Court is That of Popular Opinion

This is one of the stand-out episodes of the first season, with some very obvious but poignant commentary. While visiting a planet whose legal system is based around popular opinion, LaMarr is arrested and forced to go on an 'Apology Tour'. Here, every action a person takes will earn them an up or down vote from their fellow citizens, and if you pass a million down votes, you must go on said tour. Should your tour be unsuccessful, then you'll be sentenced to forced 'social correction'.

It's Orwellian satire at its finest, coming at a time when social media has given people the power to ruin someone's career or even their life, with a hashtag or a retweet.

S3, Ep. 6: 'Twice in a Lifetime' - The Emotional Cost of Time Travel

When Gordon finds himself accidentally trapped in the distant past of 2015, the rest of the crew go to great lengths to retrieve him. Arriving ten years late however, they are horrified to discover that Gordon has broken temporal law by settling down as a commercial pilot, married to Laura Huggins, with a son and another child on the way.

It presents a difficult moral quandary, as Gordon and his crew mates debate the ethics of his situation. Yes, he's changed the past, but only after years of isolation, trying to follow the rules. Things get increasingly heated, with Gordon desperate to hold onto his new life. It's an emotionally powerful episode and one of the greatest time travel stories you'll ever see.

S2, Ep. 14: 'The Road Not Taken' - When Ripples Turn into Tidal Waves

This is a classic 'what-if' Butterfly Effect story, exploring how one small decision can have devastating consequences. The previous episode saw a younger version of Kelly brought from the past, and after learning of her and Ed's future, being returned to her own time, only to break things off with him after their first date. Here we find that the result of this decision is that the Planetary Union is locked in a devastating war with the Kaylon.

It's an intense and dramatic space opera that's different to most episodes, but serves as a captivating finale. More importantly though, it shows just how important the interpersonal relationships are on the ship, even in the grand scheme of things.

S2, Ep. 8&9: 'Identity, Pt.1&2' - This is Where Everything Changes

This is where the show really takes a sharp left turn, with it being revealed that Isaac - the ship's emotionless but lovable robot - has actually been a spy the whole time. It turns out that his species, the Kaylon, have been trying to determine whether biological life is worth preserving and have now come to the conclusion that they are not, sparking an all-out war between the Kaylon and the Planetary Union.

Not only does this cause a serious shift into more dramatic sci-fi fare, but it also has a huge impact on the character level, with Isaac's actions massively shaking up the status quo. It's a ground-breaking episode and its importance can't be understated.

S3, Ep. 9: 'Domino' - An Exhilarating Conclusion to the Kaylon War

The penultimate episode of the third season, this is where the Kaylon War storyline comes to its emotional, yet optimistic conclusion. Armed with a weapon capable of annihilating Kaylon ships, the Planetary Union finally has a much-needed advantage. But the episode doesn't go exactly where you might think.

At its core, this episode poses questions on the ethics of genocide, even in times of war. All the while managing to deliver a strong emotional impact and an action-packed dénouement, not just to the overarching plot, but to some significant character threads. It's as close to perfect as you can get.

