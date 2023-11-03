The Orville, created by Seth McFarlane, is more than just a homage to Star Trek. It holds its own in the sci-fi genre with its fantastic span of characters. Like in The Enterprise in Star Trek, The Orville is helmed by a crew ranging from ensigns to captains. Even ships outside The Planetary Union follow some sort of ranking system for their crews.

Captains like Ed Mercer are in charge of the entire crew and always have a trusty first officer by their sides. Next in command are the Lt. Commanders, like Dr. Claire Finn, who often oversee important areas on the ship. In The Orville universe, there are lots of Captains and Commanders, but there are some who stand out for how they deal with difficult situations and confrontations in space.

The Orville Set 400 years in the future, finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

9 Captain Vorak

Vorak (Deobia Oparei) is a captain in the Moclan fleet. He intercepts The Orville, and tries to take Bortus and Klyden's child, Topa, back to Moclus. He has a heated discussion with Captain Mercer and Lt. Cmd. Kelly Grayson about Topa. However, his efforts are stopped by Bortus, who calls for a trial to be held on Moclaus.

Orville fans only meet Vorak briefly in the episode, "About A Girl". While Captain Vorak might treat his crew well, he doesn't take the time to consider how his actions would be perceived by others. A good captain should not let their own beliefs cloud their judgment. Vorak's decision to intercept The Orville and aggressive desire to separate Topa from Bortus and Klyden shows that Vorak is truly a "bully" as Ed calls him.

8 Lt. Alara Kitan

Before Talla came aboard to be head of security, Alara was the chief of security on The Orville. She is from Xelaya, and she is extremely strong, due to the planet's high gravity. Talla is close friends with Kelly Grayson.

Alara's past drives her to want to protect others from harm. Others might consider her to be young for a commander, but she doesn't let that stop her from being the best security officer that she can be. Alara resumes the role of acting captain during an incident in which Kelly and Ed were in danger on Calivon and hesitates to take action against the Union's rules until she recieves encouragement from her fellow officers. While Alara made the right decision, she struggles in the aftermath, even though she saved her friends, and won an award.

7 Lt. Commander Talla Keyali

Talla (Jessica Szohr) takes over the role of Chief of Security from Alara. She is Xelayan, and also has superb strength. She is in a close relationship with John, and is good friends with Kelly and Ed.

Talla is very protective of The Orville crew. She will do anything to make sure that they are not in harm's way. She is bold, and not afraid to speak her mind, especially when it comes to pressing security matters. Her desire to protect is so strong that it sometimes makes her come across as being too aggressive, and this attitude has earned her a reputation among the Union fleet.

6 Lt. Commander John LaMarr

John (J. Lee) rose through the ranks and went from being a navigator to the Orville's Chief of Engineering. He is best friends with Gordon, and has a close relationship with Talla.

LaMarr is smart and has a sense of humor, which makes him a great mentor for any ensign aboard The Orville. John is loyal to The Orville crew, and uses his knowledge to help them get out of tight situations. He helped The Orville escape from the clutches of the Krill, served as an acting captain during The Orville's encounter of Narran 1, and provided crucial information against the Kaylons.

5 Captain Dalak

The Krill don't have a great reputation with the Union. Captain Dalak doesn't give a great first impression to the Orville crew. The Orville fans don't get to know Dalak too much as he only appears in two episodes, "Identity: Part II" and "Domino." Captain Dalak (Nick Chinlund) helps The Orville battle the Kaylons, not just once, but twice.

Dalak is extremely loyal to his crew and his belief in Avis. His loyalty makes him a good captain, but this is ultimately one of his flaws. It prevents him from being able to fully trust the Union. Dalak helps out the Union, but only because the Kaylon threaten all organic life, including the Krill and their way of life.

4 Lt. Commander Bortus

Bortus (Peter Macon) is the Second Officer of The Orville. He is Moclan and used to serve in the Moclan fleet before he served under Ed. Klyden and Bortus have a child named Topa.

As a Second Officer, Bortus often finds himself having to serve as acting captain. He is dedicated to his work, but he can be stubborn in his ways and beliefs. Although, he is open to listening to the crew, as exemplified by The Orville crew convincing Bortus that he needs to support Topa.

3 Captain Ed Mercer

Ed Mercer (McFarlane) is the Captain of The Orville. He and Kelly Grayson, The Orville's First Officer, are divorced. Ed is close friends with Gordon, and both served with each other early on in their careers.

Captain Mercer isn't afraid to bend Union rules for himself and his crew. He doesn't trust others until they can prove that they are worthy of trust. At times, Ed is insecure and has a fear of asking for him when he needs it. Despite these flaws, he does an excellent job of commanding The Orville's crew.

2 Dr. Claire Finn

Dr. Claire Finn (Penny Johnson Gerald) is The Orville's Chief Medical Officer. She is committed to keeping The Orville's crew healthy. She is also a mother to her two sons, Ty and Marcus. Claire is in a relationship with Issac, a Kaylon.

Dr. Finn has great advice, and often is a confidante for Kelly, as well as, Ed. She is quick to respond to incidents and provide assistance to her fellow officers. Her quick-thinking allowed her to save lives and come up with solutions to any medical issue that she has to deal with.

1 Lt. Commander Kelly Grayson

Kelly Grayson requested to serve on The Orville to be First Officer to Captain Mercer. She and Ed Mercer were married for a short time, but she had an affair with Darulio that derailed their relationship. Struggling with the guilt of her infidelity, Grayson secretly convinced the admirals to promote Mercer to captain and her to First Officer.

Kelly is a courageous First Officer. She doesn't let her past with Ed get in the way of doing her job. She is a tough commander, and isn't likely to break the rules. She sits confidently as the best character on The Orville.

