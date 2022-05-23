The free IMAX event will be Wednesday, June 1 and we’ve got Anne Winters, Penny Johnson Jerald, and Executive Producer Brannon Braga for the Q&A.

If you’re a fan of The Orville, IMAX, and live in Los Angeles, get excited. On Wednesday, June 1, Collider is partnering up with Hulu and IMAX for a very special screening of Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville: New Horizons. Not only will you get to see the season premiere before it’s streaming, it will be also the only time and place you can see the episode in an IMAX theater!

But it gets better.

After we screen the season premiere, we’ll have a Q&A with cast members Anne Winters (Ensign Charly Burke), Penny Johnson Jerald (Dr. Claire Finn), and Executive Producer Brannon Braga.

As someone that thinks everything is better in a movie theater (especially an IMAX theater), I really cannot wait to host this event and for fans to get to experience the incredible special effects of The Orville in IMAX. It’s going to be a fantastic night.

If you’d like to attend our special IMAX event, you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See The Orville: New Horizons in IMAX.” In the body of the email, please include your name and the names of the people you’d like to bring. We'll contact the people that won tickets on the 28th or 29th.

From Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, The Orville brought viewers a new kind of sci-fi drama series when its first season launched on FOX in 2017. Now a Hulu Original, The Orville: New Horizons will continue to tell the tale of the ship’s crew as they move forward in their discovery of new beings and planets. Joining MacFarlane in The Orville: New Horizons are Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Mark Jackson, Anne Winters and Chad L. Coleman.

The Orville: New Horizons is produced by 20th Television and Fuzzy Door. MacFarlane, Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark and Howard Griffith serve as executive producers.

For more The Orville: New Horizons you can watch the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series “The Orville” returns exclusively as a Hulu original series. Set 400 years in the future, “The Orville: New Horizons” finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

