After a three-year wait, the highly-anticipated third season of The Orville is approaching. This sci-fi comedy-drama has found its home on Hulu after its first two seasons aired on Fox. The show revolves around Captain Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane), whose life takes a turn after his marriage dissolves.

Eventually, Mercer finds himself in a position to accept a job commanding the Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship. As he adjusts to the pressures of command and learns to work with his crew, including his now ex-wife and first mate, Commander Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Mercer leads the Orville into uncharted territory. This new home brings him a new lease on life and has led to some crazy adventures over the last two seasons, but it remains to be seen how the series will be impacted by its move to Hulu. Here's everything we know so far about The Orville Season 3, officially titled New Horizons.

Watch The Orville Season 3 Trailer

In February 2022, Hulu released a sneak peek of The Orville: New Horizons. It features the first few minutes of the first episode of the season. We are dropped in the middle of an intense ship battle. The flashing red and blue laser beams erupt against the backdrop of space. A frenetic blare of horns and strings creates a tense, high-octane atmosphere as we quickly acclimate ourselves. We find the Orville taking heavy fire, and as we zoom in on the interior of the ship, we see Marcus Finn (BJ Tanner) maneuvering through the crumbling ship to his younger brother, Ty (Kai Wener). After watching a Planetary Union ship go down in flames, they are approached by Kaylon android Isaac (Mark Jackson). But something isn’t right: after they call Isaac’s name, his blue eyes turn red and he unleashes a row of menacing jaws in a screech straight out of the Alien franchise. The sneak peek very much screams classic Star Wars space battles, with the red and blue hues of the lasers, the multi-ship skirmish, and the quick-paced score all hearkening back to that franchise.

The official trailer was released in early May of this year, but it doesn’t quite answer the mysterious cold open of the sneak peek. Instead, it takes a more subdued approach to introduce the third season of the series. Whereas the sneak peek featured very little dialogue, the trailer flexes the dramatic and comedic chops of its characters. There are some tongue-in-cheek moments here: in one of the earlier moments in the trailer, we hear Mercer quip “it’s good to be back.” This could be referencing the prolonged hiatus between Season 2 and Season 3, as a combination of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the switch from Fox to Hulu meant a multiple-year gap between seasons. In another moment, after giving a speech to the crew, Mercer adds wryly “Let’s give this everything we got, and…may the force be with you.” Between the trailer and the sneak peek, the references both in actuality and stylistically to Star Trek and Star Wars abound. Another thing that stands out is the production quality. Hulu is not only referencing these franchises but hoping to rival them in some regards with their own space opera. From what has been shown, the series boasts strong visual effects which highlight the classic sci-fi designs of the characters and sets with finesse.

Originally, it had been announced that Season 3 would be released in March 2022, but the release was pushed back. Thankfully, it seems like all systems are now officially go for the release. The Orville: New Horizons is set to release on Hulu Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Who Are the Cast and Confirmed Characters of The Orville Season 3?

Thankfully, much of the core cast from the first two seasons of The Orville is returning for Season 3. Creator Seth MacFarlane stars as Captain Ed Mercer. MacFarlane is known primarily for his work on animated comedies like American Dad and Family Guy. He decided to follow his passion for science fiction and Star Trek when conceiving the script for The Orville. Although the series does have its comedic moments, it also grapples with some serious themes like inequality and the ethics of space exploration.

MacFarlane’s Mercer isn’t the only returning character. He is joined by ex-wife Commander Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), medical officer Claire Finn (Penny Johnson), Claire’s sons Marcus and Ty (BJ Tanner and Kai Wener), helmsman Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), security chief Lt. Talla Keyali (Jessica Szohr), bridge officer Lieutenant Commander Bortus ( Peter Macon), Lieutenant Commander John Lamarr (J. Lee), and Kaylon robot Isaac (Mark Jackson). They are joined by series newcomer Anne Winters who will play Ensign Charley Burke. Winters is known for her roles in the drama series 13 Reasons Why and the comedy Night School.

One character whose appearance in Season 3 was in doubt is sentient blob Lieutenant Yaphit. Voiced by the late comedian Norm Macdonald, Yaphit will be returning for Season 3. Macdonald’s voicework for Yaphit was finished before the SNL alum’s death, making him one of Macdonald’s last roles. Missing from this season is Lieutenant Alara Kitan (Halston Sage), whose anxious yet endearing character was phased out of the show partway through Season 2 when Sage left the show.

What Is the Background of The Orville Season 3?

The Orville was originally conceived by Seth MacFarlane. The speculative script was the first live-action television series created by MacFarlane. Inspired by childhood favorites The Twilight Zone and Star Trek, MacFarlane has said that he "wanted to do something like this show ever since I was a kid, and the timing finally feels right.” The series was produced by Fuzzy Door Productions and 20th Television and premiered on September 10, 2017. After running for two seasons on Fox, The Orville’s third season was picked up by Hulu.

Filming for the third season began in the fall of 2019, but production was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The switch from Fox to Hulu adds another promising show to Hulu’s increasing roster of series, however, it probably played a factor in the delays around the release of the third season. Filming was finally wrapped up in August 2021.

What Is the Plot of The Orville Season 3?

Set around 400 years in the future, The Orville follows Captain Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) and his crew as they face the wonders and the realities of space exploration. The mid-level exploratory ship consists of a hearty cast of both human and alien crew members, including Mercer’s ex-wife Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki). The series explores both the mundane, everyday problems that they encounter and the larger-scale questions of intergalactic travel and interspecies relationships. The Orville: New Horizons will continue this exploration, and promises to be even more ambitious in terms of scope than its predecessors.

