Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane has never hidden his love for all things Star Trek. Early Family Guy episodes are full of Trek gags, and the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation all appeared in an episode (held hostage by Stewie when he didn’t get his questions answered at a convention). MacFarlane’s live action series, The Orville initially came off as a Next Generation clone on giggle gas, but quickly established itself as an earnest sci-fi drama which wore its comedic heart on its sleeve.

The Orville first appeared on FOX in 2017, and was generally well-received by critics and audiences alike. Created by and starring MacFarlane, The Orville takes place on the titular USS Orville, a mid-level exploratory vessel operating under the overall command of the Planetary Union. MacFarlane plays Captain Ed Mercer, commanding officer of the Orville, with his ex-wife Commander Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki) as first officer.

RELATED: 7 Shows like 'Space Force' to Watch Next for the Ultimate Workplace Comic Relief

Image via FOX

The Orville’s first season focused on world building through its standalone bottle episodes, but more serialized storytelling appears in Season 2. As The Orville makes the jump from FOX to Hulu for its upcoming third season, titled The Orville: New Horizons, let’s take a look at where we left off at the end of Season 2.

Enemies of the Union

Image via Fox

The Orville’s first and second seasons picked up the Star Trek: The Next Generation narrative template and ran with it. While most episodes featured self-contained major storylines that resolved by the end, many plot strands remained in play as the characters evolved. The one-and-done entries involve some tough subjects, such as Lt. Commander Bortus (Peter Macon), a member of a single-gender species known as Moclans, and his addiction to pornogrpahic holographic simulations. One of the most intriguing storylines involve Bortus and his mate Klyden (Chad Coleman), and their marital problems surrounding a traditional Moclan surgical procedure forcing females to become male. Bortus resents Klyden going behind his back to have this procedure done on their child, Topa (Blesson Yates).

We also follow Kelly and Ed as they deal with being first and second in command of the ship while trying to remain friends. Security chief Lt. Alara Kitan (Halston Sage) discovers that her superhuman strength is deteriorating as her body adjusts to the Earth-like gravity of the ship, which is far weaker than the crushing gravitational force of her home planet, Xelaya. Alara returns home for therapeutic reasons and, in an episode which approaches surprising thriller territory, an angry ex-patient of her doctor father (Star Trek: Voyager alum Robert Picardo) seeks revenge and essentially tortures him. Alara elects to stay on her homeworld, and a fellow Xeleyan, Lt. Talla Keyali (Jessica Szohr), takes over as security chief.

The reptilian species (and religious zealots) known as the Krill were introduced in Season 1 as the Union’s major enemies, but they take a backseat as roughly midway through Season 2, the Orville’s resident artificial life form, Isaac (Mark Jackson), suddenly shuts down. The crew take him back to his home planet of Kalon, populated by sentient robots who placed Isaac aboard the Orville in order to study humanity as they claim to consider joining the Planetary Union.

In reality, the Kalon were determining whether or not biological species should be allowed to exist. The Kalon take over the Orville and charge toward Earth to eradicate all biological life. Isaac is ordered to kill Ty (Kai Wener), the young son of the Orville’s chief medical officer, Dr. Claire Finn (Penny Johnson Jerald). Having bonded with Dr. Finn’s sons, Isaac instead helps the Union defeat the Kalons threatening Earth.

All Those Tomorrows

Image via FOX

The Orville explores plenty of well-worn sci-fi tropes and storylines throughout its second season, giving them a fresh and engaging spin (at least most of the time). The two-part Season 2 finale takes on an evergreen plot device: the alternate timeline story, starting with “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow.” After Ed and Kelly discuss Kelly’s decision to keep their relationship professional rather than rekindle a romance, she visits chief engineer Lt. Commander John LaMarr (J. Lee) in Engineering. John and Isaac are experimenting with a time travel device, and when a fateful gravitational anomaly activates it, Kelly’s proximity coupled with her preoccupation with her past causes her younger self to appear on the Orville. This Kelly is seven years younger and hungover, fresh from the morning after her first date with Ed.

Young Kelly’s appearance causes all kind of interpersonal complexities, chiefly among the Kelly of the present. Commander Grayson sees Lt. Grayson as naive and presumptuous, since her younger self is disappointed that Commander Grayson does not live to her imagined future self. The older Kelly is also understandably uncomfortable when Ed tells her he’d like to pursue a relationship with her younger self. Ed discovers that he’s changed in the past seven years, and breaks it off. Cue a Kalon attack. Young Kelly proves instrumental in escaping (since the Orville would be outgunned), and just when everyone seems to have reached an equilibrium, John and Isaac report that they’ve found a way to send young Kelly back to her own time.

Dr. Finn wipes her memory and Kelly wakes up back in hewr apartment, seven years in the past. When young Ed calls the next morning to ask her out on their second date, this Kelly declines. The memory wipe didn’t work, and rather than go through their entire relationship, she decides to avoid it. This decision turns out to have serious unforeseen consequences.

So Many Roads

Image via FOX

“The Road Not Taken,” the Season 2 finale, opens with Ed and his best friend (and the Orville’s ace helmsman) Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes) scavenging for a food replicator when they’re spotted by Kalons. They escape by the skin of their teeth, and we learn that the Kalon have conquered half the galaxy in less than a year. They encounter a scavenger ship run by what should be the crew of the Orville: Dr. Finn and her boys, John LaMarr, Talla Keyali, Kelly Grayson. This is the Kelly who bailed on what would have been her marriage to Ed, and has retained all her memories of what is now an alternate timeline.

Since Kelly and Ed never married, Kelly never lobbied her father’s old friend Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) to give Ed command of the Orville (at least partially out of guilt following their divorce). Isaac never bonded with the crew in the same way, and thus did nothing to prevent the Kalon from using the Orville to break through Earth’s defenses. Kelly knows she made one of this history’s greatest mistakes and has been trying to remedy the situation by gathering the Orville’s crew from the other timeline. Dr. Finn explains that Kelly’s brain is deficient in a certain protein, which counteracted the memory wipe. She can do it again with an injection of this protein, if only they can get to the Orville, which is at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

The crew acquire the protein via a dangerous detour onto a planet housing a hidden Resistance base (cue a welcome cameo from Halston Sage as this timeline’s Alara), and then head to Earth. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” ended on a surprise cliffhanger, and while “The Road Not Taken” contains some harrowing sequences and imagery (a completely cratered, dead planet Earth for one, and the detachable, instant-killer-drone Kalon heads, for another), the final act settles into a predictable formula. Dr. Finn goes back in time to erase Kelly’s memory again (skipping what should have been a complicated conversation about the good of the many, etc.), and when Ed calls her up (again), she accepts a second date.

New Horizons

Image via Hulu

With the timeline presumably restored, the long-delayed Season 3 — subtitled New Horizons — debuts on Hulu on June 2. The latest teaser might (or might not) hint that not all is well in The Orville’s space-time continuum. Stay tuned for more as details are released.

'The Orville: New Horizons' Releases Nearly 4-Minute Sneak Peek of Upcoming Season on Hulu The crew aboard the U.S.S. Orville is back

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email