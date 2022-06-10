If you’re a fan of Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville and curious about what goes on behind the scenes during the making of the series, you’re about to be very happy. Last week, Collider teamed up with Hulu and IMAX, and we showed a special advanced screening of the season premiere of The Orville: New Horizons in an IMAX theater in Los Angeles! It was the only time and place fans could see the series in an IMAX theater, and it looked awesome.

After the episode ended, we had Penny Johnson Jerald (Dr. Claire Finn), Anne Winters (Ensign Charly Burke), and executive producer-writer David A. Goodman join us for an extended Q&A to talk about the new season and the making of the series.

During the wide-ranging conversation, they talked about why MacFarlane was so happy to bring the series to Hulu, how the episodes benefit from the move to streaming, what Orville fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the series, how MacFarlane wrote an episode they couldn’t shoot as a novella and how it will be released for the fans, how some episodes this season are close to an hour and a half, the scale and scope of Season 3, and if they think Isaac should have been reinstated. In addition, the cast talked about what was difficult to perform this season, their favorite episodes, and what it’s really like making a TV series.

As most of you know, MacFarlane’s The Orville brought viewers a new kind of sci-fi drama series when its first season launched on Fox in 2017. Now a Hulu Original, The Orville: New Horizons will continue to tell the tale of the ship’s crew as they move forward in their discovery of new beings and planets. Joining MacFarlane in The Orville: New Horizons are Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Mark Jackson, Anne Winters and Chad L. Coleman.

Watch what they had to say in the player above, and below is a list of exactly what we talked about. Finally, a huge thank you to the fans that attended, and Hulu and IMAX for teaming up with us for the event.

Anne Winters, Penny Johnson Jerald and David A. Goodman

Goodman on how his first writing credit was on The Golden Girls.

When did they start filming The Orville New Horizons?

On how they film out of order and how one of the scenes in episode 1 was Winters first day on set.

Did they adjust any of the pre-covid episodes after they got back to filming?

Goodman reveals they couldn’t shoot one of the planned episodes due to the safety protocols of covid and Seth MacFarlane wrote it as a novella and it’ll be released.

What would surprise Orville fans to learn about the making of the series?

How the episodes are a lot longer this season because they’re airing on Hulu and not network TV. Good man reveals some episodes are closer to an hour and a half.

Jerald on why this season isn’t meant to be binged watched.

Did they have any scripts from the first two seasons that they didn’t shoot that were used in Season 3?

Do they think Isaac should have been reinstated?

Jerald on her initial reaction when she was told her character would fall in love with a robot.

Do they have a favorite upcoming episode this season?

How the scale and scope of Season 3 is so much bigger than the previous seasons.

How did the writing process change with the switch to Hulu?

Goodman on his favorite Star Trek series.

Winters on what it’s been like waiting for the season to get released and how she was cast.

Do they end up with a lot of deleted scenes?

Are some characters easier to write for?

Have they ever talked about doing an Orville movie?

The cast talks about if anything was difficult to perform in the episodes.

What’s the most difficult thing the cast has experienced making an episode?

