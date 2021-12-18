The return of The Orville is just around the corner after a nearly 3-year hiatus. The Galaxy Quest-esque sci-fi comedy will make its Hulu debut on March 10, 2022, under its new title, The Orville: New Horizons. The new first-look image gives fans a glimpse of a few familiar faces as well as some new ones.

In the teaser image, we see the bridge crew of the Orville, along with some decorated officials. In the captain's chair sits Captain Ed Mercer, played by series creator and executive producer Seth MacFarlane and at his second in command is Commander Kelly Grayson, who happens to also be his ex-wife, played by Adrianne Palicki. The two leads have an on-again-off-again romance that has played out over the first two seasons and will no doubt continue in Season 3.

To MacFarlane's right fans will recognize Victor Garber (Alias, Titanic) as Admiral Halsey and a pair of new characters, President Alcuzan played by Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and Senator Balask played by the late Lisa Banes (Gone Girl, Nashville) who passed away earlier this year. Down in front Lieutenant Gordon Malloy, played by Scott Grimes sits with newcomer Ensign Charly Burke played by 13 Reasons Why actress Anne Winters. The series also stars Penny Johnson Jerald, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr, and the late Norm Macdonald who also passed away earlier this year. The 100's Eliza Taylor is also set to appear in the new season.

The Orville: New Horizons will span 10 episodes and push the crew of the Orville further than they've ever gone before as they continue exploring the galaxy and navigating "both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships," according to the official synopsis for Season 3. The show's move to Hulu was announced in July 2019, but the arrival of The Orville's third season was delayed multiple times due to filming complications associated with the pandemic.

Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals at Hulu, has also mentioned the possibility of a fourth season, despite the show's unusually long hiatus. Hulu released a teaser trailer earlier this year featuring audio from the new season from familiar voices, hinting at longer missions for the crew of the Orville, interpersonal drama among the crew, and intense encounters with new aliens.

The Orville: New Horizons will return on Thursday, March 10, 2022, with weekly episodes available exclusively on Hulu. Check out the image below:

