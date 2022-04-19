The crew of the USS Orville is back and ready for more adventures.

Three years after the original show went off the air, The Orville is getting ready to launch its continuation series, The Orville: New Horizons. Snatched up by Hulu, the series will take flight on Thursday, June 2, 2022, with fresh episodes each week. As we inch closer to the project’s debut on the streaming service, longtime fans who have been cheering on the show’s return are being rewarded in the form of a new official poster.

The Orville: New Horizons' poster reveals an eye-popping view of several vessels blasting through the cosmos leaving streaks of all the colors of the rainbow in their wake. Written below the cruisers is the series’ logo, “New Home. New Missions.” along with information about when New Horizons drops. Additionally, a previously-released image takes us inside the spaceship, where the crew gathers on the bridge. Combining new and old faces alike, the upcoming series will introduce us to one or two new-to-the-ship characters as well as pick up the storylines of some of the show’s beloved personalities from the original series.

Created by Seth MacFarlane, the first two seasons of The Orville followed the crew of the eponymous spacecraft as they not only took on missions throughout countless galaxies, but also learned how to deal with the drama and stressors that come from living with other people aboard a spaceship. After two seasons on Fox, the sci-fi comedy was dropped, but clamor from fans and critics who loved the second season, made the wheels turn with Hulu eventually giving the show a fresh start. Joining MacFarlane in New Horizons will be a cast that includes Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters.

Get an eyeful with the New Horizons first look photos and gear up to tune into Hulu on June 2, when The Orville: New Horizons comes in to land. The official synopsis reads:

Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series “The Orville” returns exclusively as a Hulu original series. Set 400 years in the future, “The Orville: New Horizons” finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

