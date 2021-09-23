Hulu has now set a 2022 release date for Season 3 of the sci-fi series The Orville, as well as a new subtitle that reflects the show’s trajectory. The story follows the crew of the USS Orville, an exploratory vessel that travels across planets in the 25th century. Creator and star Seth MacFarlane previously announced that the third season had finished filming in August, which will premiere on March 10, 2022.

The series will debut at Hulu under the title The Orville: New Horizons, which, of course, is about the title spaceship reaching new places across the universe but also may be perceived as a comment on the production: the show started off at Fox but was moved to Hulu after Season 2, and not even MacFarlane is sure about the show’s future, which he expressed in a tweet.

As it might be too early to have finished footage (especially on a sci-fi show), the teaser for The Orville: New Horizons brings only dialogues between characters played over the empty main deck of the Orville, with security lights being turned on as tensions escalate.

Image via Fox

RELATED: 'Invasion' Trailer Reveals a Blockbuster Approach for Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series

With this release date, The Orville will complete an almost three-year hiatus. Season 2 ended in 2019 and, ever since then, production was either slowed down or halted several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ensemble cast includes MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters.

The Orville: New Horizons will drop new episodes weekly on Hulu starting on March 10, 2022. You can watch the teaser below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Orville: New Horizons:

Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series “The Orville” returns exclusively as a Hulu original series. Set 400 years in the future, “The Orville: New Horizons” finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

KEEP READING: How to Watch ‘Y: The Last Man’: Where to Stream the Post-Apocalyptic Comic Book Adaptation

Share Share Tweet Email

'Spencer' Trailer Reveals Kristen Stewart's Hotly Anticipated Turn as Princess Diana Stewart's lead performance is already getting Oscar buzz.

Read Next