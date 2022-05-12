An adventure-packed, seriously satirical trailer has been released to sound the alarm for the ever approaching debut of The Orville: New Horizons which will make its way onto Hulu on June 2. All your old favorites are back with a new one tossed in here and there to bring fans a continuation story three years in the making. Picking up sometime after the second and final season of the Seth MacFarlane-created series, we’ll discover new highs and lows right alongside the crew of the titular spacecraft.

The first look trailer reveals the Orville still plummeting through space on its quest for greatness. Things have changed, but even more so, things haven't with the ship’s leading officer, Ed Mercer (MacFarlane) giving rousing speeches that seem to rip off something we’ve heard before… Boundaries are tested and walks of life are called into question for who or what they truly are as personalities clash aboard the ship. At the base of it all, the series, which acts as a parody and tribute to shows such as Star Trek, promises to bring new adventures and deeper relationships to the forefront all while holding onto the comedic undertones that gained it such a solid following in the first place. While the show began as a send-up the new season looks to mix the same humor with a signature dose of sincerity.

After the original show’s cancellation in 2019, there was quite the clamoring surrounding bringing it back, and streaming platform, Hulu, heeded the call. Along with MacFarlane, fans can expect to see the likes of Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Mark Jackson, Anne Winters, and Chad L. Coleman make their way onto the ship.

The synopsis reads:

Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series “The Orville” returns exclusively as a Hulu original series. Set 400 years in the future, “The Orville: New Horizons” finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

Coming into dock on Hulu June 2, we can’t wait to see what the crew of the Orville has been up to since we last checked in with them and what trouble they’ll get into and out of next. Check out the trailer for The Orville: New Horizons below:

