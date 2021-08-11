Great news for the fans of sci-fi comedy: after a two-year hiatus, The Orville is about to return for its third season. Even though it was off to a bumpy start when it premiered back in 2017, it managed to pick up the pace in later weeks and cultivated a fanbase, especially die-hard fans of Star Trek, which the show pays homage to quite literally.

Creative, executive producer and star Seth MacFarlane has announced on his Twitter account that Season 3 of The Orville has wrapped filming, and thanked the cast and crew for the hard work, which was extra difficult because of COVID restrictions (production was halted twice).

MacFarlane also expressed his wish of not wanting the show to be over, stating that he hopes “this is not the last time we all go to space”. Even though The Orville isn’t officially cancelled and had good audience numbers during its run at Fox, it was moved to Hulu for Season 3, which made fans think it was at risk. In a recent interview to Deadline, the head of scripted originals at Hulu, Jordan Helman, said he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a fourth season yet.

“[The] future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise […] I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn’t experience it, it will feel new to them.”

The Orville follows the crew of the USS Orville, an exploratory vessel which travels across planets in the 25th century under the command of Ed Mercer (MacFarlane). The show started off as a comedy but delved into more serious storylines as it progressed. The cast features Penny Johnson Jerald, Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson and Jessica Szohr. The show has also featured some big names as guest stars such as Liam Neeson, Bruce Willis, Charlize Theron and Jason Alexander.

