It looks like The Orville will soon be docking in a new platform, this according to an announcement made today during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Seth MacFarlane, the creator and lead actor in the show, made the announcement himself, in a panel moderated by Collider's own Steve Weintraub. All three seasons of The Orville will be available on Disney+ beginning August 10, 2022. However, the series will also remain on its current platform, Hulu, after its Disney+ debut.

The expansion of The Orville's streaming presence is certainly a big win for the series and may help to expand the series' audience. The first two seasons aired on Fox, and received positive reviews and consistently good ratings. The third season of the series was a Hulu exclusive. Along with the news of the show's expansion to Disney+, a new poster for the series was also released, showing the crew of The Orville in silhouette underneath a pretty majestic image of The Orville offset against a cosmic backdrop.

The Orville is a science fiction comedy series set 400 years in the future. The series, which is a loving homage to space exploration series of the past, follows the adventures of the crew members of The Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship. The ship has a crew consisting of both human and alien workers, who will face the wonder and danger of working in the wild abyss of outer space.

Of the series expansion to Disney+ series creator Seth MacFarlane said,“I’m thrilled to bring all three seasons of “The Orville” to Disney+. Making this show has been one of the most satisfying experiences of my career, and I’m immensely grateful to Disney for providing us the opportunity to expand our Orville community further. I can’t wait for new audiences to experience this series."

Along with MacFarlane, who plays Captain Ed Mercer, the series also stars Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters.

All three current seasons of The Orville are produced by 20th Television and Fuzzy Door. The series was both created and written by Seth MacFarlane, who also stars in the series. MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark, and Howard Griffith serve as executive producers on the show. The Orville will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning August 10, 2022. The series is currently streaming on Hulu. Check out the Season 3 trailer below: