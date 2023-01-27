Although animated motion pictures have been around for over one hundred years, this side of the industry didn't hit its stride until the original golden age of animation in the wake of Walt Disney's earliest cartoons and classic features like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Pinocchio.

Yet despite the popularity of these earlier films, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences didn't add a Best Animated Feature category until 2002. Animated filmmaking was technically less expansive prior to the turn of the century due to technological limitations, but has since advanced exponentially and risen to extraordinary heights.

1 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Image Via Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Although it premiered in Japan in 2001, Spirited Away became eligible for a 2003 Oscar nomination due to a subsequent United States release. Treading on the heels of first-time Best Animated Feature-winner, Shrek, in 2002, Spirited Away captured a worldwide audience's imagination, and is considered one of the best films of all time, regardless of its medium.

Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli, responsible for the aforementioned My Neighbor Totoro and Princess Mononoke (among others), is known for hand-drawn illustrated features with a magical feel. Spirited Away depicts the adventures of a young girl, Chihiro, as she encounters spirits, witches, and mythical beasts in her new town.

2 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

A film both futuristic and nostalgic, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse combines both computer-based animation techniques with old-fashioned hand-drawn illustrations. It was developed by Sony Pictures Animation, and required the largest team of animators ever due to the detailed nature of the style. It's one of the best superhero movies of all time.

The story revolves around Miles Morales, a teenager from Brooklyn who is bitten by a radioactive spider and becomes New York's new Spider-Man in the wake of Peter Parker's demise. It was important to directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman to fulfill the comic book, eye-popping art-style, which was multiplied by six due to each Spider-person requiring their own unique artistic signature.

3 'Coco' (2017)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

One of many acclaimed Pixar releases, Coco hit theaters in November 2017 and quickly gained attention from the Academy. It follows the same musical formula found across many Disney productions, yet excels in elevating Latin American representation in Hollywood. The film not only earned itself a Best Animated Feature title but also Best Original Song.

Coco's plot follows a young Miguel, a musician living among music-haters who travels to the Land of the Dead in search of his true self. Set in Mexico, the film premiered early in the nation, and promptly became its highest grossing film above major hit Marvel's Avengers.

4 'WALL-E' (2008)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

"Out there is a world outside of Yonkers." This trash-compacting, Hello Dolly-loving, world-saving robot has been stealing hearts since its premiere nearly fifteen years ago. WALL-E won its Best Animated Feature Oscar in 2009, but was nominated for six in total, including Best Original Screenplay and Best Sound Editing.

On a post apocalyptic Earth, WALL-E is the last remaining robot on the planet, designed to clean the earth while humans keep temporary sanctuary in space. But WALL-E eventually discovers that his mission, and his creators, aren't what they appear to be. At the time, it was Pixar's largest project, demanding over 100,000 storyboards.

5 'Up' (2009)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Pixar's follow-up to WALL-E, Up is a sincere story of friendship, adventure, and the value of home. It achieved two Academy Awards in 2010, and in 2009 was the very first animated film to open the Cannes Film Festival, to a standing ovation, no less. Despite being filled with colorful balloons, Up is known for being one of Pixar's most emotional films to date.

Soon after the tragic passing of his wife, Carl Fredericksen (Edward Asner) uses hundreds of balloons to lift his house into the air, so he may fly to Venezuela. Carl partners with Boy Scout Russel (Jordan Nagai) in search of the mystical Paradise Falls, making enemies with a villain whose in search of the same treasure.

6 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Released eleven years after its predecessor, Toy Story 3 premiered in 2010, introducing a new generation (and welcoming back the previous) to beloved toys Woody and Buzz. Witnessing these magical toys on-screen once again was certainly a spectacle, especially since the first Toy Story was the worlds first ever CGI animated film, inspiring a whole new world of filmmaking.

It won Best Animated Feature alongside Randy Newman's Best Original Song "We Belong Together." What makes Toy Story 3 stand out from its previous installments is its whopping three hundred and two characters, achievements in hair and lighting animation, and its farewell to Andy. "So long...partner."

7 'Inside Out' (2015)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Pixar's eighth film to win this award, Inside Out follows a girl named Riley, whose internal emotions (all anthropomorphized versions of themselves; Joy, Anger, Sadness, etc.) struggle to maintain homeostasis amid major life changes. It's a movie where the villain is an abstract concept: mental health.

Despite its leading character being the emotion, Joy, Inside Out is infamous for being heartbreaking and psychologically poignant. In fact, Pixar had consulted cognitive psychologists in order to properly portray brain function, which went on to inspire elements in the film, such as Riley's long-term memory and images of her parents appearing on playing cards.

8 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

Image via Disney/Pixar

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Potentially Pixar's most acclaimed piece, Finding Nemo won the Academy's third ever Best Animated Feature award in 2004. The production was co-directed by Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich, both Pixar veterans involved in WALL-E, Toy Story 2, A Bug's Life, and Coco, among others.

Nemo (Alexander Gould) is a young clown-fish whose abducted from his home, and his father, Marlin (Albert Brooks), searches the entire ocean in order to save him. It's a film that's both heartwarming and eerie as Marlin travels the dark depths, encountering frightening foes, yet also making friends with best pal, Dory (Ellen DeGeneres). Fans will be reciting "P. Sherman, 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney" for the rest of time.

9 'Ratatouille' (2007)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Ratatouille, one of the best movies about food, hit theaters with tremendous audience acclaim, and became the most financially successful animated picture in France, at the time. Remy (Patton Oswalt), a rat, dreams of becoming a world-class chef, and befriends clumsy boy, Linguini (Lou Romano) with whom Remy's goals align. Needless to say, Remy has difficulty convincing humans to allow him in the kitchen.

With this film, Pixar raised the bar again, animating over one million hairs on Remy, and keeping pet rats in-studio so that they could be studied for more accurate animations. The film was widely popular with professional chefs, especially Anthony Bourdain, who praised Pixar's attention to detail regarding the food design, real-life lingo, and kitchen ambiance.

10 'Zootopia' (2016)

Image via Disney

IMDb Rating: 8/10

The first Disney film on this list that isn't Pixar, Zootopia invites audiences into the bright world of animals, nature, and the criminal underworld beneath it all. This Best Animated Feature winner revolves around rabbit-cop, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), who reluctantly partners with swindler fox, Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) to uncover a brainwashing conspiracy.

This was Walt Disney Animation Studios' second animated feature to accrue a box office of over one billion dollars, following Frozen from 2013. The film includes numerous references to other Disney-related films, such as Moana and Wreck-It Ralph, plus countless jokes on pop-culture like The Godfather and The Beatles, which were replaced with mafia-inspired character Mr. Big, and music group The Beagles.

