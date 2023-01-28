Cinema is filled with such beautiful imagery and acting that it's easy to forget all the hard work that went into writing the screenplay. In fact, no movie would exist without some form of a script, and if done correctly, it can make the reader feel as if they're watching the film fly off the page.

Many directors and actors enjoy improvising on-set, but there's a good chance some of your favorite flicks had a finger-lickin'-good screenplay before the cameras even hit record. As the 2023 Academy Awards get closer, now is a good time to look back at history's highest-rated Best Original Screenplay winners, according to IMDb.

1 Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary — 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Perhaps Quentin Tarantino's best work, Pulp Fiction, deserves its spot at the top for its inventive style and culmination of four separate vignettes. Few other films have as many iconic elements, such as Mia Wallace's (Uma Thurman) milkshake, Vincent Vega's (John Travolta) obsession with the "Royal with cheese," and Pumpkin (Tim Roth) and Honey Bunny's (Amanda Plummer) diner robbery.

The film won only one of its seven Academy Award nominations, losing out on Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, among others. Both the script and the final cut hold an enormous amount of profanity, violence, and absurdity, yet the film is preserved in the Library of Congress National Film Registry for its innovation and overall masterwork.

2 Christopher McQuarrie — 'The Usual Suspects' (1995)

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

This unconventional whodunit is the pinnacle of plot twists and misdirection and is a must-see for any self-declaring cinephile. The Usual Suspectsis a 1995 hit depicting a roundabout tale of five criminals and their efforts to outsmart the terrifying, sinister, and unidentifiable Keyser Soze.

The film was nominated for only two Academy Awards, both of which were won in Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Kevin Spacey). Fans will recognize Christopher McQuarrie's recent screenplays for Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and Edge of Tomorrow.

3 Quentin Tarantino— 'Django Unchained' (2012)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

"The 'D' is silent." Jamie Foxx's 2012 role as one of Quentin Tarantino's deadliest characters, Django, was a gift in its own right, but the film shines even more in story and dialogue. Once again, Tarantino takes audiences on a journey that feels classic yet fresh, and the film earned itself a spot among Western essentials for the rest of time.

This period-set revenge movie was pinned against worthy opponents Moonrise Kingdom and Zero Dark Thirty, Django: Unchained won Best Original Screenplay alongside Christoph Waltz's win as Best Actor in a Supporting Role as Dr. King Schultz, who aids Django in rescuing his wife from cruel plantation owner Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio).

4 Alan Ball — 'American Beauty' (1999)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Originally meant to be a stage play, American Beauty was the last Best Original Screenplay winner of the 20th century and boasts a star-studded cast of Kevin Spacey as leading man Lester Burnham, Annette Benning as Carolyn Burnham, Wes Bentley, Peter Gallagher, Scott Bakula, and many more.

A strange romantic-fantasy flick, American Beauty revolves around Lester and his developing obsession with his daughter's best friend. Couple that with a troubled marriage and an unstable job, this Sam Mendes-directed piece is a true predecessor to Alan Ball's later work on True Blood and Here and Now, which also incorporate themes of dreamlike romance and family drama.

5 Matt Damon and Ben Affleck — 'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Their first film ever, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon made history as two of the youngest people ever to achieve the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Having written the script in college, it took the pair of actors five years to get this film produced and vetted by numerous studios before making a deal with Miramax.

This film about a young mathematical genius was also nominated for Best Picture alongside Titanic, L.A. Confidential, and As Good as It Gets. The late Robin Williams won the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his part in the film, and Damon was nearly Best Actor. If you haven't seen Good Will Hunting, this is your sign to do so.

6 Charlie Kaufman, Michel Gondry, and Pierre Bismuth — 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

The same mind behind Hollywood gems Being John Malkovich, Adaptation, and I'm Thinking of Ending Things, writer Charlie Kaufmanweaves a melancholy tale of dreams, memories, and romance in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Confusing in a cool way, this unique story perplexed and astounded audiences, earning a well-deserved Best Original Screenplay Oscar.

Realizing he's made a terrible mistake, Joel (Jim Carrey) is on a mission to reclaim the memories of his true love, Clementine (Kate Winslet), after volunteering for a memory-removal procedure after their breakup. The plot unfurls forwards, backward, and sideways as audiences learn the truth about Joel's reality.

7 Tom Schulman — 'Dead Poets Society' (1989)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

"O Captain! My Captain!" This award for Best Original Screenplay marks the pinnacle of success for screenwriter Tom Schulman, known also for his work on Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Me, Myself & Irene, and Indecent Proposal. A moving film discussing the importance of self-expression and achieving your dreams, Dead Poets Societyis unlike anything else.

Despite missing out on a Best Picture win, Dead Poets Society achieved Best Original Screenplay in a befitting manner seeing as how the film itself discusses the significance of written work, specifically poetry. Schulman stated that his experiences at boarding school inspired the script, and it's considered an essential movie every aspiring writer should see.

8 Ethan Coen and Joel Coen — 'Fargo' (1996)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Pregnant Sheriff Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand) aims to solve the mystery behind three snowy murders in this Minnesota-based dark comedy. Fargois among many Coen brothers' films to be considered a masterpiece and earned two Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Famed critics Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert named Fargo the best film of 1996, thoroughly enjoying the film's camp and mystical sensibility despite being set in a sleepy winter town. A popular urban myth claims Fargo is based on a true story, but both Coens have refuted this idea, reaffirming that this William H. Macy and Steve Buscemi flick is as original as they come.

9 Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy — 'Spotlight' (2015)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Depicting one of modern history's most delicate issues, Spotlightendeavors to unfurl the real-life sexual abuse and misconduct allegations against Catholic Priests from the early 2000s and before. Screenwriters Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy made extensive efforts to portray those involved with accuracy, which earned the film the first-ever Veritas Award by the Los Angeles Press Club.

Starring Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, and Mark Ruffalo, this biographical feature focuses on The Boston Globe and the team of journalists who aimed to publicly reveal the Church's numerous coverups. Fans of Spotlight can find Singer and McCarthy's work spread across The West Wing, Pixar's Up, First Man, and Stillwater.

10 Spike Jonze — 'Her' (2013)

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Still poignant ten years later, Heris a complicated love story between Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix) and an artificially intelligent operating system named Samantha (Scarlett Johansson). The film is a pleasant surprise from Spike Jonze, whose main Hollywood fingerprint lies in reality television with Jackass and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and documentary hits such as Beastie Boys Story.

Her is a commentary on people's relationship with technology and the growing reliance on virtual reality. Theodore's loneliness leads him into a false romance with Samantha, a dependence that only hurts Theodore amidst his real-life divorce from Catherine (Rooney Mara). This is Jonze's only Oscar win, yet is essential for Gen-Zers born in the technological age.

