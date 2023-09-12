This review was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the series being covered here wouldn't exist.

Is it just me, or have we seen a lot of book adaptations making their way to the screen this year? Some of them have left a little to be desired in terms of successfully rendering the spirit of the novel in a different medium, but others — like Hulu's The Other Black Girl, based on the bestselling book by Zakiya Dalila Harris (an executive producer and writer on two of the season's episodes), not only render what made the original novel such a gripping read but expand beyond its story, further fleshing out the characters we first get to know on the page and bringing them into an even more dimensional existence on screen.

When Harris' book was first published in 2021, it was a glimpse into the publishing world from a long-overdue perspective. Often touted as a blend between The Devil Wears Prada and Get Out, the debut novel was inspired by Harris' own experiences working in the industry — first as an editorial assistant and then as an assistant editor, a job track that mirrors that of the story's main protagonist, Nella Rogers (played in the Hulu series by Sinclair Daniel). While Nella has reluctantly become accustomed to being the only Black woman working for the NYC-based publishing house Wagner Books, she's always had her sights set on achieving more for herself — even if her goals seem somewhat lofty given how often she's not being appreciated for the full value she brings to the table.

After Wagner unexpectedly hires another Black woman, Hazel-May McCall (Ashleigh Murray), it finally feels as though Nella will have a kindred spirit she can confide in about her particular job struggles. It doesn't take long before Nella begins receiving a series of anonymous notes warning her to leave Wagner while she still can. Pair that with the fact that Hazel may be trying to edge Nella out of the way so she can ascend to a higher editorial position herself, and Nella's forced to reckon with the possibility that the company that first gave her her dream job is harboring a deeper, more sinister conspiracy at its heart.

RELATED: First 'The Other Black Girl' Trailer Throws Sinclair Daniel Into a Thrilling Mystery

'The Other Black Girl' Deftly Combines Thrills and Comedy

Image via Hulu

If those previously mentioned comps with regard to the original novel piqued your interest, then you'll be delighted to know that Hulu's take on the story definitely leans into that welcome marriage of thrilling and comedic beats. We're just as likely to find Nella having some kind of spooky psychological crisis, or terrifying nightmare that might be a harbinger of what's to come, as we are to stumble into an incredibly awkward situation between her and one of her white co-workers that can only produce a chuckle. Daniel is more than up to the task of juggling all the emotional beats that are demanded of her in the show's leading role — even if Nella's more conflicted emotions don't register with the oblivious character she's sharing a scene with, we get the privilege of watching the whole myriad play out across Daniel's features each and every time.

Although many of the microaggression-laced interactions between Nella and the people she works with at Wagner are played for laughs, there's a more serious and recurring undertone threaded throughout the season — who gets to sit in a place of privilege as an esteemed author, even if the degree of representation in their books could be described as thoughtless at best and more damaging at worst. Not only that, but the show also interrogates the fact that "diversity" has become a buzzword at the corporate level, something that can be tossed around and seemingly satisfied with a set number of hires so that CEOs can pat themselves on the back and convince themselves they're doing enough to change the landscape. These larger issues are prevalent in all the scenes that take place in the Wagner building, with the set itself washed out in unattractive fluorescent lighting that flickers at foreboding moments. It's no surprise that when we're finally treated to moments of Nella's home life, where she gets to decompress with her well-meaning boyfriend Owen (Hunter Parrish) and her best friend Malaika (Brittany Adebumola), those corresponding scenes are warm and inviting, bathed in golden hues, a welcome respite from the austere conditions of the workplace.

'The Other Black Girl' Builds On the Best Parts of the Book

Image via Hulu

Although the original book answers a lot of questions by its conclusion — and does so in a way that will keep you desperately turning pages to find out what happens — Hulu's adaptation of The Other Black Girl has the runway to expand on a lot of ideas that the novel didn't have the page space to address. While the book has a smaller range of perspectives through which it spins the narrative, illustrating everything through a select set of characters, the series has the advantage through its 10 half-hour episodes (all of which were provided for review) to go beyond those points of view.

Most of this happens with regard to the central cast. Murray especially gets to shine in a standalone episode closer to the season's conclusion where we're taken behind the scenes of Hazel's life, which was coincidentally written by Harris herself and effectively feels like a means for the author to elaborate on her most mystifying yet intriguing character. The episode serves as the perfect example of how the best adaptations can not only embrace the spirit of the story, but extend past any original boundaries that may have offered limited answers in favor of preserving the mystery. Scenes where we're learning more about Hazel, or spending more time with Owen and Malaika when they're conducting their own hilarious investigation, don't fall prey to the issue of trying to answer questions the audience isn't asking; they actually enrich the narrative overall and introduce more dimensions, leading to a viewing experience that's just as enjoyable as it was to read the book in the first place.

'The Other Black Girl' Is Led by an Excellent Cast

Image via Hulu

None of the show's successes would be possible without the strengths of The Other Black Girl's cast; Daniel is an actor to watch moving forward, running the emotional gamut from slight bewilderment to tempered frustration to undisguised fear and desperation. Murray, who many fans will likely recognize from her tenure on Riverdale, takes that friendlier persona and wields it to eerie effect, but also showcases the fact that there are more complex layers to Hazel than someone who should simply be perceived as a threat. Bellamy Young, as Nella's direct superior and Wagner editor Vera Parini, comes off a bit more sympathetically than her book counterpart, even if she's mostly oblivious to any deeper goings-on — and spends a fair portion of the story drinking wine on her couch, which seems like a humorous wink to the actress' previous tenure on Scandal (the fact that the show makes a point to reference Shondaland shows more than once makes this slightly less coincidental, too).

Meanwhile, higher up the company ladder, as Richard Wagner, CEO of the company named after him, Eric McCormack walks the line between seeming perfectly well-intentioned while possibly knowing more than he lets on. Garcelle Beauvais is a swanning, complicated presence as Diana Gordon, an author who first linked up with Wagner for her bestselling novel Burning Heart — the publication of which led to a rift between her and Wagner's first Black editor, Kendra Rae Phillips, that has never been resolved. As the show travels back to the days when both women are starting to experience the strain of their professional relationship bleeding into their personal one, Shakirah DeMesier and Cassi Maddox are clear standouts in the roles of young Diana and Kendra Rae; a certain talk show scene becomes one of the best moments of the entire series as their conflict reaches a boiling point.

Although the show starts to flag somewhat over the latter half of the season, the performances of The Other Black Girl's cast elevate any slowdown in pacing or stumbles in tone, leaving you just as driven to keep pressing play on each subsequent episode to find out what will happen next. The series is at its most captivating when the mystery is being spooled out in bits and pieces, so when we have more answers in hand, it makes certain episodes feel as though they're closer to running in place rather than progressing forward with any surety. Most intriguingly, the finale's conclusion marks a significant departure from how the book concluded and introduces a major twist all on its own, but also seems to leave things open-ended. As an isolated story, the novel worked with a more ambiguous resolution, and the show's narrative wouldn't necessarily be served by continuing on past more than one season. With fall now creeping in, however, the release of this series couldn't be more well-timed; The Other Black Girl is the perfect binge for those who want a twisty genre tale, anchored by compelling characters and a mystery that's as timeless as it is timely.

Rating: B+

The Big Picture Hulu's adaptation of The Other Black Girl successfully captures the spirit of the original novel and brings the characters to life on screen.

The series tackles important themes of privilege, representation, and diversity in the publishing industry while incorporating thrilling and comedic elements.

The excellent cast, led by Sinclair Daniel and Ashleigh Murray, delivers compelling performances that elevate the series despite pacing issues in the latter half.

The Other Black Girl premieres with all episodes on September 13 exclusively on Hulu.