Hulu is soon bringing its adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris' 2021 best-selling novel, The Other Black Girl, to your TV screen. The series is co-showrun by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey and features Sinclair Daniel and Riverdale's Ashleigh Murray in leading roles as Nella and Hazel, respectively. The exhilarating book was a hit among fans, and now the new images released by Entertainment Weekly double down on the thrill and mysteries this story holds.

The new images give us a good look at Daniel and Murray in character. Another image sees Daniel sharing a smile with Garcelle Beauvais. One image sees Daniel, Brittany Adebumola, and Hunter Parrish looking at someone with suspicion. While another image introduces Brian Baumgartner and Bellamy Young’s characters looking in suspicion at Daniel. Another image sees Will and Grace star Eric McCormack smiling and making a toast.

What’s The Other Black Girl About?

The series will follow an African American editorial assistant, Nella, who happens to be the only Black employee at her company. When Hazel, another Black girl is hired, Nella is very excited to share her experience and have an ally in the workplace. But when Hazel starts climbing the corporate ladder very quickly, Nella begins to suspect that something strange is going on at the company.

Image via Hulu/EW

Speaking of the adaptation to EW Harris said: "Helping adapt The Other Black Girl for television was easily the hardest creative challenge I've ever taken on." Adding, "It was also the most rewarding, as it allowed me to see all the ways my original idea could not only be expanded upon but reimagined for a visual medium.” She further commends the team behind the series, “This show reflects a blend of many exciting new perspectives that include Rashida Jones, Jordan Reddout, and Gus Hickey, and this story is all the better for it!"

Daniel plays Nella, a horror fan who has a tendency to be a people-pleaser given she feels alienated in her current environment. Murray as Hazel is unapologetically Black and good at her job. Adebumola plays Malaika, a queer person who is constantly comparing notes on life goals. While Parrish plays Owen, Nella’s boyfriend of three years who works as a middle school principal.

With a talented star cast and thrilling premise, The Other Black Girl also capitalizes on the book's fanbase. So expect a lot of twists and turn mixed with some real-life problems in this story. The series is executive produced by Harris, Jones, Reddout, and Hickey along with Adam Fishbach, Tara Duncan, Marty Bowen, and Wyck Godfrey.

All 10 episodes of The Other Black Girl hit Hulu on September 13. You can check out the new images down below: