Corporate gets a little bit creepy in Hulu's forthcoming workplace thriller, The Other Black Girl. Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris's New York Times bestseller of the same name, this new television adaptation navigates the narrative of Nella Rogers (Sinclair Daniel), an eager-to-please editorial assistant who's grown weary of being the only Black woman in her predominantly white publishing house. However, with the arrival of Hazel-May McCall (Ashleigh Murray), a fellow black colleague in the corporate realm, Nella can't help but get excited.

Yet, as Hazel thrives and seamlessly assimilates into the corporate culture, Nella's unease deepens, sensing an ominous presence amidst the fluorescent-lit corridors of her workplace. Is there indeed something sinister afoot, or are these unsettling thoughts merely a trick of her imagination? Tune in to "The Other Black Girl" for a suspenseful journey that promises to unravel the mystery.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Other Black Girl.

The Other Black Girl Release Date 2023-09-13 Cast Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Kate Owens, Karina Willis Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Comedy, Mystery Rating TV-14 Seasons 1

When Is ‘The Other Black Girl’ Coming Out?

Image via Hulu

Mark your calendars! The premiere of The Other Black Girl is just around the corner. Set to make its grand debut on Wednesday, September 13, this thrilling series will be exclusively available for streaming on Hulu.

Is There a Trailer for ‘The Other Black Girl’?

The trailer for The Other Black Girl offers a tantalizing glimpse into the inner workings of Wagner Books. Nella Rodgers, portrayed by Daniel, occupies the role of an editorial assistant in a publishing house located amidst the bustling corporate landscape of New York City. Yet, despite her diligent efforts, Nella often finds herself not receiving due credit from her predominantly white colleagues. To make matters worse, she navigates a minefield of workplace microaggressions, further underscoring her status as the sole Black woman in her company.

Enter Hazel-May McCall, portrayed by Murray, the new addition to the office. Nella's heart leaps with joy at the prospect of having another Black woman join the ranks at Wagner Books. However, as Hazel garners positive attention from their co-workers, Nella uncovers a dark underbelly lurking beneath the seemingly innocuous office facade. From chilling notes starkly proclaiming, "LEAVE WAGNER. NOW," mysteriously appearing on her desk to eerie, ghostly images materializing on her computer screen, Nella can't help but harbor suspicions about Hazel's arrival and the sinister forces at play within her workplace. The stage is set for a suspenseful and riveting tale that promises to pull audiences in audiences and keep them on the edge of their seats.

Who Stars in ‘The Other Black Girl’?

Image via Hulu

Sinclair Daniel who most recently had a memorable role in Insidious: The Red Door, steps into the role of Nella Rogers within the series. Nella, an editorial assistant at Wagner Books under Vera's supervision, is characterized as a diligent and eager-to-please individual with a keen intellect. However, she is also weary of being the sole Black woman in her workplace. Her excitement soars with the arrival of Hazel.

Joining Daniel in the ensemble is Ashleigh Murray, who takes on the role of Hazel-May McCall, the latest member of the Wagner Books team working alongside Maisy. Hazel, a confident Harlemite, proudly embraces her Black identity and inspires Nella to speak out against the workplace injustices she observes. It's worth noting that Murray gained acclaim for her portrayal of Josie McCoy in Riverdale, which recently concluded its run.

The supporting cast is rounded out by Brittany Adebumola as Malaika, Nella's unique and openly queer best friend, who serves as a trusted confidante. Hunter Parrish assumes the character of Owen, Nella's three-year-long boyfriend who serves as a middle school principal. Bellamy Young embodies Vera Parini, an editor at Wagner Books and Nella's superior, while Eric McCormack takes on the role of Richard Wagner, the visionary founder and editor-in-chief of Wagner Books.

What Is ‘The Other Black Girl’ About?

Image via Hulu

The Other Black Girl is based on a gripping novel of the same name by Zakiya Dalila Harris. The original novel explores the complexities of race, identity, and workplace dynamics in the predominantly white world of New York City book publishing. Nella, a 26-year-old editorial assistant at Wagner Books, has long grappled with isolation and microaggressions as the only Black employee in her company. Her excitement soars when Hazel, a fellow Black woman from Harlem, joins the team.

However, as Hazel rises in popularity within the company, Nella begins to suspect something sinister is happening. Mysterious notes with threatening messages appear on Nella's desk, leading her to question Hazel's involvement and uncover deeper tensions at play. Nella must confront whether she's ready to take on the challenges of a new generation in her quest for justice and equality in the workplace.

Who Is Making ‘The Other Black Girl’?

Image via Hulu

Executive producer Rashida Jones recognized for her performances as Ann Perkins in Parks and Recreation, Karen Filippelli in the U.S. version of The Office, and as the voice of Ann in the animated series The Awesomes, is at the helm of this project. Audiences can also check her out in AppleTV+'s Silo. In addition to her acting career, Jones has taken on producer roles, including her involvement in the film Hot Girls Wanted, and the series Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, where she also directed the first episode—also serving as executive producers are Harris, Adam Fishbach, Jordan Reddout, Gus Hickey, Tara Duncan, Marty Bowen, and Wyck Godfrey.

Adapted from Harris's acclaimed New York Times bestselling work, the author draws from her extensive background in the book publishing industry, where she spent nearly three years before embarking on her debut novel, "The Other Black Girl." Harris achieved skyrocketing success with her first novel, which also became a New York Times bestseller. She holds an MFA in creative writing from The New School. In addition to her novel, her insightful essays and thought-provoking book reviews have been featured in publications such as Cosmopolitan, The Guardian, The New York Times, The Rumpus, and various other esteemed platforms.

While crafting The Other Black Girl, Harris found inspiration from a range of sources, including Jordan Peele's Get Out and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Americanah, among others. When discussing the television adaptation of her novel with EW, Harris opens up about her experience with the adaptation process.

“For Harris, the series presented a challenge. "Helping adapt The Other Black Girl for television was easily the hardest creative challenge I've ever taken on," Harris tells EW. "It was also the most rewarding, as it allowed me to see all the ways my original idea could not only be expanded upon, but reimagined for a visual medium. This show reflects a blend of many exciting new perspectives that include Rashida Jones, Jordan Reddout, and Gus Hickey, and this story is all the better for it!"

Back in April 2020, Hulu emerged victorious in a competitive bidding contest to secure the rights to Harris's novel. Following this acquisition, Hulu promptly initiated the development of a television adaptation based on the novel. Fast forward to August 4, 2022, and the project received the green light with an official series order from Hulu.