Hulu is getting ready to launch a new thriller based on the work of Zakiya Dalila Harris, as they have released the first trailer for their television adaptation of The Other Black Girl. What appears to be a regular workplace comedy turns out to be something far more sinister than that when the truth comes to light. Nella Rogers (Sinclair Daniel) thinks she has everything figured out, but she will soon realize that forces beyond her comprehension are at play when a mysterious employee joins the company she works for. Suddenly, she feels like she has no place to hide.

Working at Wagner Books has always been a tough challenge for Nella, surrounded by people who don't care about what she has to say and treat her like she's expendable. But when the company decides to hire Hazel (Ashleigh Murray), Nella can't help but feel that she has found a friend, given how she would be the only other person that would understand what she felt within the office. However, things are not what they seem, and Nella begins to notice that Hazel's presence has brought menacing situations with it, including the fact that her every move is now being recorded.

Ahead of the show's September 13 debut, Hulu also revealed the first poster for the upcoming release, setting the stage for Nella to get to the bottom of the mystery before it's too late. Even if she wanted Hazel to be her friend when they first met, she will come to accept that it won't happen, and that she needs to focus on saving her own life before something terrible happens to her. The fight will take place over ten episodes that will be dropped on the platform at once, instead of using a weekly release model for the adaptation of Harris' 2021 hit novel.

Sinclair Daniels' Last Horror Story

Before she could worry about the arrival of her enigmatic new co-worker, Sinclair Daniel faced a different type of danger in this summer's Insidious: The Red Door. Playing the role of Chris Winslow, she was a part of the story that was supposed to be the final showdown between the Lambert family and the entities coming from the Beyond. Besides starring once again as Josh Lambert, Patrick Wilson was in charge of directing duties this time around, placing him front and center in the franchise he helped launch more than a decade ago.

You can check out the official trailer for The Other Black Girl below, before the show premieres on Hulu on September 13: