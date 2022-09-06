“My name is Bond, James Bond.” Even if you haven’t seen any of the movies centered around the lethal British spy, you’re sure to know this quote from the decades-spanning franchise. Arguably, no one has heard it more times than the men featured in the upcoming Reservoir Docs feature The Other Fellow. The subjects have one major thing in common with not only each other, but the leading character in the Ian Fleming penned novels turned on-screen productions — that is, their names are all James Bond. You read that right, ranging in ages and backgrounds, this group of guys have all been blessed — or possibly cursed — with the same name as 007 himself.

In a trailer released today, viewers are introduced to four of the subjects of the Matthew Bauer helmed documentary. From a British soldier to a Guyana politician, each of the men speak about the impact that sharing a name with the iconic character has had on them. Covering multiple generations, we also hear from 87-year-old Austin, Texas resident, James Lee Bond, who admits to never “caring” for the films, as well as a minister who was in the seventh grade when the first Bond film, Dr. No, was released. While they’re not a part of the trailer, the documentary’s logline also promises to include “a Swedish 007 super-fan with a World War II past, a gay New York theater director, an African American Bond accused of murder, and two resilient women caught up in it all.” That’s a lot of Bonds.

As intriguing as it is creative, self-proclaimed Bond fan and filmmaker, Bauer’s latest feature will take audiences around the globe while bringing the men’s stories to life. In an interview with Variety, Bauer says that his aim with the doc was to focus on how their recognizable names have shaped the subject’s lives and “pushes and pulls” their worlds “in the most unexpected directions.” He adds that not only do their titles tether them to the world of the British alpha-male spy, but also “connects them together in ways you’d never anticipate,” something he mentions to be a main plot point of the documentary.

From 1962 to today, the film version of Fleming’s super spy has been portrayed by a slew of actors including Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. Audiences have looked down the barrel of a gun 27 times with the latest feature, No Time to Die marking the final time Craig would order his drink shaken, not stirred. With the on-screen franchise’s 60th anniversary this year, there’s never been a better time for a documentary like The Other Fellow to be made. Bauer serves the film as a producer alongside Michelle Brøndum with Lesley Posso editing. Alastair McNamara composed the score.

As of right now, The Other Fellow hasn’t set a release date. You can check out the trailer below.