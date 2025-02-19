We may not have Danson (Dwayne Johnson) and Highsmith (Samuel L. Jackson) to keep the streets of New York City safe anymore, but we do have a couple of ball-busters who may yet get the job done. Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell star in The Other Guys, the 2010 buddy cop comedy that has been streaming on Netflix for months now. However, the streamer has announced the devastating news that the last day to watch The Other Guys on Netflix will be February 28, delivering a crushing blow to both Wahlberg and Ferrell fans. The Other Guys earned scores of 79% from critics and 60% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and the film earned $170 million at the box office against a hefty budget of $100 million.

The Other Guys may have failed to become a box office hit in 2010, but the film has become a cult classic over the years thanks to the streaming era, which has opened it up to a much larger viewing group. Adam McKay and Chris Henchy both wrote the script for The Other Guys, and McKay even directed the film. McKay most recently directed Don’t Look Up, the star-studded Netflix original thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, and more, and three years before that he also worked with Christian Bale on Vice, the political thriller telling the story of former Vice President Dick Cheney. Adam McKay made his directorial debut in 2004 on Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and he was also brought on nine years later to helm the sequel, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

What Else Is Popular on Netflix?

Trial By Fire, the 2018 R-rated biopic starring Laura Dern is currently one of the most popular movies to watch on Netflix, along with both Rambo: Last Blood (2019) and Rambo (2008), the action thrillers starring Sylvester Stallone. Heart of Champions, the 2021 sports drama starring Michael Shannon, is also one of the biggest movies of the week on Netflix. Over on the TV side of things, WWE Monday Night Raw is topping Netflix charts, as well as the new season of the reality show Love is Blind and the martial arts thriller Cobra Kai.

The Other Guys stars Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell and was written and directed by Adam McKay. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Other Guys on Netflix before it leaves the platform at the end of February.