The New Trailer for ‘The Other Lamb’ Shows Daario Naharis Leading a Sex Cult

The creepy new trailer for the horror thriller The Other Lamb dropped today courtesy of IFC Films, ahead of the film’s April 3 release on VOD and in select theaters. The movie, from Polish filmmaker Małgorzata Szumowska, looks like a mix between Midsommar and Waco. It centers on a cult of young women living way off the grid in service to the teachings and whims of Shepherd (Michiel Huisman).

Here’s the official synopsis:

For her entire life, the cult she was born into has been all that teenage Selah (Raffey Cassidy) has known. Along with a band of similarly cloistered young women she lives seemingly unstuck in time, cut off from modern society in a remote forest commune presided over by a man called Shepherd (Michiel Huisman), a controlling, messiah-like figure with a frightening dark side. But when her insular world is rocked by a series of nightmarish visions and disturbing revelations, Selah begins to question everything about her existence—including her allegiance to the increasingly dangerous Shepherd. Awash in images of primal, dreamlike dread, this provocative fable is a haunting vision of adolescent awakening and revolt.

Huisman, best known for his role as put-upon elder brother Steve in The Haunting of Hill House and the devil-may-care mercenary Daario Naharis (the second one) in the final few seasons of Game of Thrones, is tapping into the same affable, quiet menace he captured in the criminally underseen thriller The Invitation. Raffey Cassidy, who was recently seen in The Killing of a Sacred Deer from Oscar-nominated director Yorgos Lanthimos, strikes several raw nerves in the trailer as her passage out of adolescence becomes more and more like a tightening noose. She’s clearly meant to be Shepherd’s next “bride”, and his sinister nature coupled with Selah’s surreal and frightening visions look like they’re adding up to an uncomfortably tense horror yarn.

Check out the trailer below. The Other Lamb hits select theaters and VOD April 3.