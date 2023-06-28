It's the end of the road for The Other Two on Max as the streamer has announced the show will conclude with the ongoing Season 3. Season 3 recently premiered on the platform on May 4, and is set to bring its story to a conclusion with the series finale which airs on the platform tomorrow. The comedy series which originally premiered on Comedy Central in January 2019 revolves around the lives of two millennial siblings, Cary and Brooke Dubek, whose lives are overshadowed by the sudden fame of their younger brother, Chase Dreams. Chase becomes an overnight sensation after his viral video catapults him to pop star stardom.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Other Two's cancelation comes amidst various staff complaints involving the show's creators and showrunners Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider during the production. Per an insider report, complaints were made against Kelly and Schneider regarding their conduct on set and in the writers' room. Allegations included verbal abuse and overworking the crew, with claims that Schneider enabled Kelly's behavior. This prompted a formal investigation by production, leading to Kelly and Schneider's temporary removal from the set. They were later absolved of wrongdoing and were both allowed to return to production.

Despite the allegations, the show's creators insist that the decision to cancel the show was solely a creative one. In a joint statement addressing the show's conclusion with Season 3, they said: "It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories.” Their statement further reads:

“And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what’s the point? We are deeply grateful to everyone (gays) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and life, and to our writers, producers, and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent, and passion to this show over the last 45ish years. And finally, an enormous thank you to Heléne, Drew, Molly, Case, Wanda, Josh, Brandon, and everyone in our brilliant cast (except Ken) who all made this show better than it had any right to be, and who we will miss terribly (especially Ken). Long live ChaseDreams. #chasedreams #globsaregay #feet.”

The Other Two Features An Outstanding Cast

Most times, a show is only as good as its cast and The Other Two nailed its casting with several A-listers recruited to deliver a fun spoof about the entertainment industry that touched on key aspects like queerness and mental health. The main casting line-up includes Heléne Yorke, Drew Tarver, Case Walker, Ken Marino, Molly Shannon, Brandon Scott Jones, and Josh Segarra. The show equally boasts an outstanding supporting cast list featuring Wanda Sykes, Richard Kind, and Alison Rich among others.

The Other Two Season 3 airs its finale tomorrow on Max. You can read a statement from Max's executive vice president of original programming Suzanna Makkos about the show's cancelation below: