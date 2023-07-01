Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of The Other TwoIn an episode of Season 3 of The Other Two, Cary Dubek (Drew Tarver) is on his way to his high school reunion in Ohio to brag about his acting success. Cary, diving head-first into his thirst for stardom, is imagining his classmates, who have gone on to lead more conventional lives, celebrating his achievements while diminishing their more ordinary life choices. Cary makes one thing obvious: He. Needs. To. Be. Adored. As he’s living his own version of Fast and Furious, he resorts to a “pee cup” to avoid pulling over, and he empties his cup by throwing it out the window. A driver behind is on the receiving end of Cary’s bodily contents. While for a moment it appears that a fit of road rage will incur, the driver pulls up next to him, who is also on a similar mission to gloat about his accomplishments to his former high school peers, and offers him some advice: Wear a diaper.

In the following episode, Cary has been chosen to star in a movie that could possibly win him an Oscar--and it's a gay character, of course. He later finds his boyfriend at a park. They have sex in a tent. Cary's big interview happens at a gay club, naturally. Cary goes back to his boyfriend at the park. They have sex in a tent. For those who aren’t familiar with The Other Two, this could seem like obvious sarcasm; but for those who know the show and how it’s a commentary about the lunacy of the entertainment industry, the man is being completely serious. A highway conversation breaks out between the two drivers while still on the road, and we learn that the man, like Cary, is gay and needs to prove himself to the people who watched him grow up. “I recommend a diaper, so you can make it in time, but still show respect for other gays on the road racing home to their reunions,” the man tells Cary. Then piss lands on Cary’s windshield from the car ahead of him.

The scene cuts to Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and the latest self-serving debacle she has gotten herself into, but as we return to Cary still hurrying on the highway, a song between him and other drivers, all of whom are gay, breaks out. It's about "gays" going to their high school reunions to be lauded by their former classmates. It was then that Cary had been reduced to two things: his burgeoning narcissism and his sexuality. For a show that has razor-sharp analysis of the entertainment industry (and by extension, society), Cary has fallen into a blind spot on the show and has come to be both defined and oversimplified by his sexual orientation. When and why did this happen?

'The Other Two's Season 1 Cary Dubek Felt Different

Image via Max

At the beginning of the series, Cary and Brooke are two adult siblings wanting something more out of life. For Cary his goal is clear: he wants to be an actor. We’re introduced to him while he’s auditioning for the role in a commercial for “Man at Party Who Smells Fart." (This could be his big break!) Later, we see him working his serving job when a patron informs him and the other gay waiter – “the other one” – that he watched Brokeback Mountain. He didn’t like it, but felt it was important for them to know that he watched it.

Also in Season 1, Chase (Case Walker), Cary and Brooke’s younger brother (who has become a Justin Bieber-like teen star), releases a new song inspired by Cary's sexual orientation: "My brother Cary is gay/ And that's okay." Yes, Chase’s team wrote a song about his brother’s sexuality. While it’s a carefully crafted PR move, it does remind us of something that we’ve already been made aware of several times: Cary is, indeed, gay. Other stories from the first season include Cary trying to befriend “Instagays” – gay men who post thirst traps on Instagram to gain clout– to absorb their fame, and having a confusing dynamic with his roommate who is publicly straight but privately doing gay things to Cary that leaves him feeling used by his roommate, especially when said roommate won’t commit to anything meaningful with Cary beyond clandestine make-outs. As the series progresses, Cary’s sexuality becomes an even larger presence in the series.

'The Other Two' Makes Cary's Sexuality His Defining Character Trait

Image via HBO

At the beginning of Season 2, Pat Dubek (Molly Shannon) announces on her new talk show that her “gay son,” Cary, is now a host, too. One of the shows he's hosting is “The Gay Minute," which focuses on news that gay people allegedly care about, like Laura Dern playing Monopoly or Laura Dern kayaking, playing into the idea that gay people are fixated on shallow subjects…and Laura Dern for some reason. In another episode, Cary and his then-boyfriend decide to become "gay guides to who they believe is a father and a son struggling to connect because of his son coming out but are actually a gay couple who only pretended to be father and son in order to bilk a giveaway from Pat’s show for appearing as guests.

But the point is that Cary, once again, has another storyline that revolves around his sexuality. Later in the season when Cary’s acting ambitions begin to actualize, he is pursued by a handsome actor who "won’t comment on his sexuality." It’s revealed that the handsome actor is playing coy with the press in order to boost interest in a movie where he plays a gay character. He has no interest in Cary or in men at all, making it the second time in the series that Cary is used by a straight man. But while Cary’s sexuality almost felt like a personality trait by the end of Season 2, The Other Two reaches a fever pitch in Season 3 with his sexual orientation becoming an even bigger focal point.

With the success of “Night Nurse” (a fictional movie Cary has a role in), his star begins to shine. But all the work he's being offered is for gay roles, or even roles that they will make gay. He has a small role in a The Lord of the Rings-esque series, and his character, of course, is gay. Cary is offered to be the voice of a “gay” gooey blob in a Disney movie, even though there’s nothing actually clearly queer about the part except for the executives' insistence that the blob is gay because it’s in bed with another blob. (If the blob was heterosexual, it’d be in bed with a human woman, obviously.) The turgid concept that the blob is gay because it’s in a bed with another blob, whose gender is never defined or acknowledged, is a commentary on how entertainment will make shallow attempts at LGBTQ representation in media. Cary, a glutton for prominence, accepts the role despite being fully aware of how pompous and bogus the idea behind the “gay blob” is. But he begins doing press for the movie immediately, telling reporters how proud that he, a gay man, gets to be the voice of such an important “gay” character.

Cary Dubek's Gay Experience Felt Distorted

Image via Max/Warner Bros.

Eventually, Cary meets Lucas (Fin Argus), a character who symbolizes the absurdity of method acting. In almost every episode, Lucas is in character for another role. He could be a young man coming to terms with his sexuality, or he can be embodying a Dahmer-inspired serial killer. Lucas even plays a gay porn star that, much to Cary’s dismay, he isn’t able to enjoy. But in an episode where Lucas lands a starring role in a play, he takes on his new temporary identity: AIDS patient in the wake of its first outbreak. The convoluted play goes on for several nights, taking aim at the self-importance that theater can exhibit. Since the play is about AIDS, no one wants to admit that it’s horrible. But in all of Lucas’ roles, he plays a gay character. He, too, has been limited by his sexuality not just in the roles he’s cast but in who he is as a character. He’s only ever a various version of gay and doesn’t get to exist as a person beyond Hollywood's ideas of what being gay looks like.

Cary’s friend group is basically limited to other gay men, that is until he alienates himself by his selfish impulses. And while there are gay men that primarily fraternize with other gay men, it doesn’t represent the reality of all gay men. Some have friendships with people outside the queer community. In a way, The Other Two resembles the gay rom-com Bros. While there were people who hated the movie because it featured a gay romance, there were even gay people who disliked the film because they felt it gave a distorted (or at least limited) scope of what being gay looks like. The film represents the Instagram idea of what being gay can entail: raves, hookup culture, and gay people always talking about gay subjects. The Other Two does the same with Drew Tarver's Cary; he can’t just be gay, he has to be gay with an exclamation point.

The Other Two can be difficult to nail down. It masterfully pokes fun at some of the strangest, most contrived aspects of the entertainment industry, but it’s hard to tell when it’s being insightful and when it lacks self-awareness and doesn’t fully consider a view not shaped by the entertainment industry. There’s a tightrope that the show walks in bringing its brand of self-referencing humor that the entertainment loves to deploy. Hollywood is enamored with itself, evidenced by how many films and shows are about, well, itself. But in the case of Cary, in trying to craft a character who gets to be unapologetically himself in a time when queer characters can be who they are (and not only accepted, but celebrated) he should be able to enjoy his sexuality being simply a detail, not a billboard sign. With this new-found freedom to write people who can bare their true colors, it’s important to remember that sexuality is just one aspect of someone’s personhood, but a person shouldn’t be defined or simplified because of it.

In the final episode of the series, Cary has come to realize that his quest for adoration via an acting career has turned him into a monster. He's alienated his best friend Curtis (Brandon Scott Jones) and harassed his agent Mackenzie (Nadia Dajani). Now, realizing what he has become, fame isn't as important to him anymore. He still wants to act, but it's no longer the monomania it was to him. The finale is the comedown for Cary that he, and the show needed. Part of that comedown includes the hyper-intense gay aspect that was present throughout much of the series and that had reached a fever pitch towards the end. For much of the show, it felt as if The Other Two turned the dial-up all the way with gay content because it seemed to believe Cary being gay required constant reminders of his sexuality, and a constant infusion of gay culture. In the end, Cary mends his friendship with Curtis and even finds his own friend group composed of gay men, as many gay men do create friendship circles like that. However, unlike so much of the series, it seems natural. It's not forced. Cary is gay, but it now just feels like an aspect of himself, not his entirety.