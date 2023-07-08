One day before the release of The Other Two’s third season finale, it was announced the show wouldn’t be coming back for a fourth season. The announcement came as a surprise for fans hoping the show would be picked up yet again by Max in order to continue exploring the lives of the Dubeks as they navigated through fame in the entertainment industry. And though, upon watching the episode, we got closure and mostly happy endings, the series finale was abrupt as hell. So why not bring the gang all back together one more time for a movie that could wrap things up for good?

There's Room for Cary, Brooke, and More Guest Stars in a Sequel Movie

Cary Dubek (Drew Tarver) has a renaissance of sorts when he realizes his road to fame has taken him to extreme lengths. After deciding to reject the film that would give him his Academy Award (and would also co-star Harry Styles!) and reconciling with his best friend Curtis (Brandon Scott Jones), the series finale shows him finally having a moment to be on his own. A movie for The Other Two would be ideal to explore Cary and Curtis’s road to reconciliation while dealing together with fame and trying to keep each other grounded. The new friends he met while walking on the beach should make an interesting generational-contrasting addition to his circle. We can also totally envision a storyline in which he gets cast alongside ex-boyfriend and method actor Lucas Lambert Moy (Fin Argus) in a biographical movie in which the first plays himself and the latter plays little brother Chase Dubek (Case Walker) — the cringey scenario would be totally hilarious.

We totally want to believe Brooke (Heléne York) has left behind her scheming ways — or do we? With her newly-discovered ability to do good while being bad, it’s guaranteed she will get into new and hysterical shenanigans. Considering The Other Two totally nailed having guest stars that played a not-so-exaggerated version of themselves — cue Michael Che, Dylan O’Brien, Kiernan Shipka, and Edie Falco, to mention a few — Brooke’s new role should bring more of these appearances. Imagine her juggling being Lea Michele’s publicist! Oh, the possibilities! And, thanks to happy endings, it’s already known that lovable hunk Lance (Josh Segarra) will be there to keep her in touch with her good side. After their painful break-up, the relationship was mended rather quickly, so there should also be some issues to iron out, but ultimately keep them together.

‘The Other Two’ Movie Should Give Us More Chase and Pat

Chase’s evolution through his Justin Bieber phases has been well-covered in the series’ run, but even when Brooke and Shuli (Wanda Sykes) try to make him a bad boy, he always comes out as an adorable good soul. A film could continue exploring how not even the highest highs of fame can undermine his good intentions. The Piglet with boobs tattoo he made permanent from his rebellious phase could have a perfectly good angle for him like how it relates to innocence and nurture. Shuli should eventually find a way to capitalize on his goodness (without going to the lengths of a fake charity).

Look, we need Molly Shannon to get the recognition she deserves for The Other Two, and a movie could finally get her that. Pat Dubek should be considered one of the many highlights of her career. Playing a supportive and loving mother who’s also launched to fame after a hilarious live rant works so well. She, along with Chase, represents the half side of the Dubeks that can stay grounded even with all the fame. Sure, she now hates her hometown, but she’s still interested in doing regular stuff, so the fake Applebee’s can continue being her safe place. Her relationship status with Streeter (Ken Marino) should also be explored, as he was nowhere to be seen in the final family dinner, even after she confesses she misses him and his big fat d*ck.

Throughout its run, The Other Two thrived in putting its main characters in impossibly hilarious situations. Creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider have said in a joint statement that Season 3 is where they wanted to end the series. In the wake of the show's ending, however, some complaints have surfaced about misconduct in the writers’ room, and between that and Max infamously gaining a reputation for removing underperforming shows from their platform, it makes you wonder if this was really the end that was planned for the Dubeks. In terms of wrapping up every loose end, though, one final adventure would cement the show’s cult status and emulate a slightly different version of Community’s famous slogan — three seasons and a movie!