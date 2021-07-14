The Other Two is one of those hilarious, creative comedies with a small following that has the potential to become the next Schitt's Creek. Originally premiering on Comedy Central, the second season of the underrated show is heading to HBO Max, and its premiere date is coming sooner than you think. The Other Two is created, written, and executive produced by former Saturday Night Live co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, including a backing from super-producer Lorne Michaels.

The series follows two siblings named Cary and Brooke, the former an aspiring actor and the latter, a former professional dancer. Upon their 13-year-old brother's rise to Internet fame, they must contend with their own place in the world, their dreams, and their desires. The second season finds their brother retiring at the ripe old age of 14, but a new famous family member will overshadow Cary and Brooke once again, but this time it will be their 53-year-old mother Pat and her talk show. Doubling down on their mission not to be "the other two" anymore, the second season follows their misplanned shenanigans once again.

The cast includes Heléne Yorke, Drew Tarver, Case Walker, Ken Marino, and the always-amazing Molly Shannon as Pat. Fun guest stars for this season include Jordana Brewster, Alessia Cara, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Noah Galvin, Zosia Mamet, and Bowen Yang. Rounding out this dream comedy ensemble is Wanda Sykes, who has been cast in a recurring role as "Shuli."

It's been two years since the first season of The Other Two, but the scrappy comedy is slowly gaining a cult following. This is mostly due to the forced quarantine boredom of the pandemic, and being picked up by HBO doesn't hurt either. Our own review here at Collider deemed it a smart and moving series, calling it "a hilarious, heartfelt satire of the fame machine." If the end of the first season told us anything, it's that we can expect the sophomore season of this poignant show to improve upon its first.

The Other Two's second season will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, August 26 with two new episodes. Each Thursday, two more episodes will premiere until the season finale on September 23. All episodes of the first season are currently available on HBO Max. Check out the new season's poster art below:

