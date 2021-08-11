The official trailer has arrived for the upcoming second season of the critically acclaimed comedy The Other Two, which is making its HBO Max debut. With their pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), officially entering retirement at the ripe old age of fourteen, Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver) must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat (Molly Shannon), and her new daytime talk show. Humiliated at being the least successful members of their family, Brooke and Cary double down and make it their mission not to be, by whatever means necessary.

From Brooke's attempts at finding a love life, to Cary's less-than-glamorous stint as a web host, presenting gay news about Laura Dern kayaking, things are bound to get interesting in the new season. Cary's Season One paramour Jeremy (Daniel K. Isaac) is nowhere to be seen in the trailer and with new love on the horizon, it's safe to say that split might have finally stuck the landing. Recurring cast members for this season include Brand Scott Jones as Curtis, Gideon Glick as Jess, Josh Segarra as Lance, and Wanda Sykes returning as Shuli.

The Other Two is created, written, and executive produced by former Saturday Night Live co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, and executive produced by the comedy showcase's Lorne Michaels. Season Two directors include Kelly, Schneider, Kim Nguyen, Mike Karnell, and Charlie Gruet.

The first two episodes of The Other Two arrive on August 26, with the ten-episode series continuing with two new episodes weekly until the finale on September 23. Check out the trailer for the new season of The Other Two below.

