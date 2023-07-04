Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the third and final season of The Other Two.

Season 3 of the stellar Max satire The Other Two has come to an end. With the first season focusing on little brother Chase’s (Case Walker) Bieber-esque rise to fame and the second season launching mom Pat (Molly Shannon) to stardom thanks to her talk show, it was only natural for elder siblings Brooke (Heléne York) and Cary (Drew Tarver) to finally catch a break. But show business turned out to be not as rewarding as they expected, as it took a toll on the Dubeks and their loved ones, making them go to dark places in this outing. Despite that, the critically-acclaimed season came to a satisfying end.

RELATED: ‘The Other Two’ Star Drew Tarver Talks Cary’s “Fully Opportunistic” Direction & What More to Expect This Season

Previously, On ‘The Other Two’ Season 3 (And Before)

Image via Max/Warner Bros.

In trying to keep the momentum going for his acting career, Cary goes on a downward spiral that costs him his best friend Curtis (Brandon Scott Jones) and makes him stay with Lucas (Fin Argus), his famous boyfriend who he knows nothing about. Brooke, determined to prove she is good, uses Chase for a false charity event and then goes to extreme lengths to prove her ex-boyfriend Lance (Josh Segarra) can’t be THAT good, ending up setting fire to his apartment complex. Meanwhile, Pat’s fame makes her crave returning to Ohio, only to realize she now feels disgusted by that life and then tweets about it thinking she was sending a text to Streeter (Ken Marino).

Season 3's final episode, aptly named "Brooke & Cary & Curtis & Lance," starts with a flashback to simpler times, when all of them were nobodies. Cary and Curtis have a picnic with stolen items from the restaurant they work at. Brooke arrives and introduces them to Lance. The dabbing shirtless sweetheart’s future is set by Brooke asking how is he not People’s Sexiest Man Alive. Fast-forward to present day, Cary is in the same park but alone, while the smoke from the fire Brooke provoked is seen at the distance.

Cary and Curtis in the Season 3 Finale of ‘The Other Two’

Image via Max/Warner Bros.

Cary’s perception of time is completely altered and thinks his manager Mackenzie (Nadia Dajani) is ignoring his calls. His desperation takes him all the way to her brother’s house at The Hamptons, where she tells him it’s only been 36 hours since they last spoke. He finally snaps out of it and cries in realization of what he’s turned into — a fame-hungry savage.

After a good night’s sleep, Cary wakes up renewed. He calls Pat to tell her, to her relief, he won’t need funding for his movie. A news report details Lucas was found walking naked and disoriented after wrapping his last film. Having no new role to delve his method-acting into left him empty. It further reveals he has a husband, automatically ending their relationship.

Cary realizes he has to patch things up with Curtis and visits him at his birthday week-long celebration. A relieved Curtis accepts his apology, for he wanted Cary to be more than a temporary friend. But Curtis has learned to set boundaries and, since Cary was rude to his friends as well, tells him he can’t stay and ruin the vibe. To make up for it, he shows him a dick pic of his new boyfriend.

Brooke and Lance in the Season 3 Finale of ‘The Other Two’

Image via Max/Warner Bros.

Brooke, along with Chase and Pat, is on her way to the Peabody Awards, for which her phony charity event was nominated. She fails at trying to avoid the red carpet interviews before someone brings up the fact she’s not a good person. Fortunately, they only ask her about being Lance’s ex-girlfriend. Turns out the ones being grilled by the press are Chase, for exploiting mental health problems, and Pat, because of her derogatory tweets about her hometown.

Streeter and Shuli (Wanda Sykes) enter emergency mode to handle the situation. Once again Shuli proves she totally understands how the industry works, and tells Chase she’ll break his fingers if he opens NotesApp to write an apology. While everyone considers making Streeter the fall guy, Brooke goes ahead and gives an interview taking all the blame for both of them. She learns to make the ultimate sacrifice for her family and ends up doing actual good.

When she finishes, Lance is waiting for her and they finally have a semi-honest talk. She confesses to having stalked his email (without mentioning her sneaking into his apartment). Lance admits he hired a publicist to get the cover of People. They acknowledge missing each other and agree to start talking without any rush. But this is The Other Two, and of course they go on to start dating again immediately, amidst a rainy cinematic reconciliation kiss.

‘The Other Two’ Ends With A Nice Family Dinner

Image via HBO Max / Warner Bros.

One of the season’s greatest jokes is revisited, as the Applebee’s staged dinner repeats (with the peas and carrots talk) because Pat couldn’t find her prosthetic nose to go to an actual restaurant. Brooke and Lance seem to have made peace with their differences and keep loving themselves despite them. When Cary shows up he tells them how he spent some time with himself (standing at the sea and reading a whole book) and decided to slow things down, ultimately canceling his Oscar-buzzy film. In a post-credits scene, Brooke is shown talking to Streeter and getting excited because all artists want her to represent them and being the villain when they make bad decisions. The second post-credits scene shines a spotlight on the first famous Dubek, with Chase making one of his temporary tattoos permanent: the Piglet with boobs.

Even though this season took them to extreme lengths, the finale reconnected the titular other two to some level with their human side, giving them a mostly happy ending. Yesterday, it was announced that The Other Two won’t be coming back for a fourth season, turning Season 3's final episode into the series finale. Though it’s sad to see shows you love come to an end, it’s fulfilling to know they ended on a high note and in their own terms. The Max original will live on as one of the funniest and sharpest comedies out there with the best celebrity cameos (we’re calling the Shang-Chi star Marvel’s Simu Liu from now on). Here’s to hoping it doesn’t get randomly swept off when Warner Brothers-Discovery wants to cut costs.