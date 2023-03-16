Like the youngest member of the Dubek family, The Other Two also enjoyed overnight fame when it debuted on Comedy Central in 2019 to excellent feedback and a fairly large audience. But when the adult-oriented cable channel decided to branch out from its usual scripted shows, the comedy series was then moved to HBO Max—and has quickly become one of the streaming platform's most popular shows. With Season 3 premiering on May 4, Vanity Fair has unveiled the exclusive images of the cast, three years after Cary landed a starring role in an indie film right in the peak of the pandemic.

The images didn't reveal anything about what Season 3 has in store for the Dubek siblings, but they did show Cary looking more star-like after landing a role in an independent film. The show's leap from cable to streaming services has certainly benefited the comedy series, garnering more fans since Season 2 aired on HBO Max in 2021. Created and executive produced by former Saturday Night Live head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, the comedy television series follows a normal 13-year-old Chase Dubek (Case Walker), also known as ChaseDreams, whose life changes before his eyes after his viral video goes from 0-100 overnight, skyrocketing him to internet fame.

The "other two" fame-hungry siblings, however—the former professional dancer Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and the aspiring gay actor Cary (Drew Tarver)—struggle to prove they can make a name for themselves, all while dealing with the fact that their 13-year-old younger brother will be retiring at the age of 14, while they are still trying to find their place in the world. Wanting to prove that they are more than just "the other two" in the family, the television series offers a comedic spin on the entertainment industry, highlighting the poignant yet funny tale of fame-hungry individuals trying the best they can to be famous by any means necessary, including exploiting themselves.

With Chase having to experience it overnight, another family member—their mother Pat (Molly Shannon)—had her name catapulted to fame as well—and the other two are, of course, coming up with a chaotic plan. As they embark on a journey to fame, they soon find themselves unhappy about the whole process. But that doesn't mean it's not worth the shot for them, as Season 2 concludes with both Cary and Brooke achieving success in their respective fields, with Cary's acting career starting to take off and Brooke becoming a family manager. But fame does come with a price, and as their careers progress, fans can expect more chaos and problems to arise among the siblings when Season 3 premieres on HBO Max on May 4.

Who Else is in The Other Two?

Along with the Dubek family, The Other Two cast members also include Brandon Scott as Jones Curtis Paltrow, Ken Marino as Streeter, Josh Segarra as Lance Arroyo, Gideon Glick as Jess, and Wanda Sykes as Shuli Kucerac. The series also stars guest celebrities, including the likes of Alessia Cara, Jordana Brewster, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ali Ahn, and Noah Galvin, among others.

