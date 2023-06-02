Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3, Episodes 1-5 of The Other Two.

Max original The Other Two recently returned for a critically-acclaimed third season. The latest episode, "Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play," not only hit the halfway mark of the 10-episode season, but it also gave Lance (Josh Segarra), the show's best character, a much-deserved spotlight as he finally confronts Brooke (Heléne York) about her dishonesty towards him. The moment marks a dramatic milestone in the series created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider.

Brooke and Lance’s Relationship in 'The Other Two'

At the start of Season 1, Lance and Brooke have just broken up from their four-year relationship. Brooke considered Lance immature and too much of a dreamer. He dabs and is fixated on wild shoe ideas while working at a Foot Locker. At first, Brooke hides the breakup from her mother Pat (Molly Shannon), causing them to reconnect at a dinner she organizes. After that, they continue bumping into each other and Brooke eventually feels ready to give their relationship another try. Lance turns her down, as he wants to continue exploring being single.

Season 2 starts with Pat inviting Lance again to a family dinner (at Blake Lively’s new restaurant!). Brooke confesses he broke her heart and asks him to leave. They meet again at a 30 Under 30 event, where Lance reveals his shoe ideas finally paid off, and he’s partnered with Nike. Lance continues to be charming, noble and well-intentioned, but he’s now dating someone else. They continue being friends, with him celebrating her hookups and professional endeavors, while also launching his own clothing line. On a fateful night, when they're alone, their sexual tension gets to a point where they masturbate together, resulting in him breaking up with his girlfriend.

What Happened Between Brooke and Lance?

At the start of Season 3, it’s revealed Brooke and Lance finally got engaged. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he started nursing and is seen as a hero by almost everyone who surrounds Brooke. She reconnects with Jo (Ali Ahn), who is now an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist and participated in the Capitol insurrection, only to feel better about herself. Lance notices this and in Episode 5, confronts Brooke about her cruel intentions. He shows emotional growth as he tries to continue having a positive impact on Brooke’s life.

After Brooke drives a decoy of a picture of her brother Chase’s (Case Walker) armpit to Los Angeles, her frustration about having a meaningless job drives her to get out of “the industry”. She eventually feels she has to do something equally altruistic as Lance, and enrolls in a tree-planting charity. During a three-day play starring Cary’s (Drew Tarver) boyfriend Lucas (Fin Argus), Brooke tries to do some damage control involving Chase's career with Streeter (Ken Marino) and Shuli (Wanda Sykes). When Lance notices, he storms off angry at Brooke’s secrecy.

What follows is a fight that’s rooted in Brooke’s own insecurities and their incompatibilities. Brooke argues she feels judged by him — like when he said her job could be dumb sometimes. On that occasion, she was fishing for insults, and she basically forced him to say it. It’s heartbreaking how Brooke’s self-centeredness makes Lance feel like everything is about her and that he doesn’t matter. Lance’s dialogue was basically a monologue, as Brooke can’t find anything reasonable to answer. She couldn’t overcome her own judgment and the fight is left inconclusive. Brooke’s pain of holding everything back is visible through York's contained tears and Segarra is the only one able to say “dude” so many times and still be compelling as hell.

Lance and Brooke have been through quite a ride in their relationship. This is the first season in which we see them officially as a couple, and it has brought some serious issues that will be difficult to overcome. Both of them found success while they were apart, so why can’t they seem to continue that streak? We’ll see what the future holds for them, as new episodes continue to be released weekly on Max until June 29.