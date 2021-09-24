'The Other Two' has ranked among HBO Max’s most popular series since the release of Season 2.

HBO Max has announced that they will be renewing their critically acclaimed original comedy series The Other Two for a third season. The renewal announcement comes after the second season's final episode aired on Thursday, September 23 on the streaming platform.

The series stars Drew Tarver as Cary Dubek and Heléne Yorke as Brooke Dubek, the older siblings of Case Walker's character Chase Dubek, also known as ChaseDreams, who have to deal with their feelings about their younger brother being thrust into stardom through a viral video online. Now, with Chase retiring at the age of 14, the other two siblings must now face off with the newest family member to get a taste of fame, their mother Pat, played by Molly Shannon. Once again embarrassed, the sibling duo double down and hatch a plan to make sure that they are not "the other two."

“[Series creators] Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider have created a sharp and poignant family story that is willing to show its characters' imperfections while making us laugh hysterically," said Suzanna Makkos, the EVP or Original Comedy and Adult Animation at HBO Max It has been a true joy to welcome them and the cast to HBO Max, and I look forward to keeping them on hold with Brooke for the many conference calls to come next season.”

Kelly and Schneider, the co-creators as well as the writers and executive producers of the series, provided a much more tongue-in-cheek statement about the show's renewal by HBO:

"We are deeply sickened to see HBO Max throw their support behind a show with so many foot jokes, and absolutely thrilled that it's ours. To everyone who watched, texted, posted, told their friends to watch — thank you!!! It has been overwhelming in the best way to see our show resonate with so many people, and we are incredibly grateful to HBO Max for giving us the opportunity to spend another season with this amazing cast and crew."

The Other Two debuted on Comedy Central in 2019 and was renewed for a second season after positive reviews and viewership. This second season was moved to HBO Max as Comedy Central decided to move away from scripted live-action shows. The Other Two has ranked among HBO Max’s most popular series since the release of Season 2 and has seen steady growth each week as new episodes have been released.

Along with the Debek family, the series also stars Brandon Scott Jones, Gideon Glick, Josh Segarra, and Wanda Sykes with guest stars including Ali Ahn, James Anderson, Justin Bartha, Jordana Brewster, Alessia Cara, Marcia DeBonis, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ryan Farrell, Jimmy Fowlie, Noah Galvin, Zosia Mamet, Debi Mazar, Derek Peth, Alison Rich, Tuc Watkins, Bowen Yang, and Ian Ziering.

Season 3 of The Other Two does not currently have a release window, but you can watch Seasons 1 and 2 on HBO Max.

