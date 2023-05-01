The Other Two isn’t just one of the best comedies of the past decade, it’s unquestionably a way of life. While single-camera sitcoms have aptly revitalized the television landscape thanks to an influx of streaming services and channels offering more programming, the Max Original series filled with its sharp writing, nuanced humor, and consistently funny performances led by Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver remains in a league of its own as Season 3 drops this week. If there’s a show to beat or just get into after your last binge, it’s this one.

Although the series lampoons the entertainment world and the long, arduous pursuit of fame through luckless siblings Brooke (Yorke) and Cary Dubek (Tarver) trying their hardest in a fickle industry, The Other Two plays most affectionately as an ardent story about family. Since its premiere in 2019, it has never overstated its sentiment but keeps that heart as a basis for every episode while branching out into some very sweet and funny, emotional layers. After the Season 2 finale left Pat Dubek (Molly Shannon) collapsing on the runaway following exhaustion and her son, the Justin Bieber-esque popstar Chase Dreams (Case Walker) blasting his siblings, Brooke and Cary, for never listening to his or their mother’s concerns, Season 3 picks up with the four Dubeks at a very different place in life after their beach vacation with the wholesome blockhead, Streeter (Ken Marino).

In the premiere, “Cary Watches People Watch His Movie,” the aspiring actor is gearing up for the premiere of his first movie, The Night Nurse, following three years of COVID delays. But much to his luck, an event transpires that forces Cary to watch the premiere in another method with his closest family and friends. Meanwhile, Brooke is engaged to the delightfully sweet Lance (Josh Segarra), who decided during the pandemic that he wanted to step away from the fashion industry and become a nurse to help others. Feeling the pinch of his selfless actions that have brought about undivided attention, Brooke suddenly feels like she’s the only person who hasn’t left the entertainment world and finds everyone’s success as an attack on her own. It’s this belief that permeates throughout the season and turns into an even bigger moment powered by a phenomenal performance from Yorke.

Elsewhere, Chase has finally released his sophomore album, but it takes a deep nose dive for the craziest, most real-world reason that is funny in itself as the season progresses and we learn the truth. It’s this kind of anecdote that the writers of The Other Two add that is so naturally funny through the subversion of reality through satire, making the laughs even more comical. Moreover, the knowledge that Chase is about to turn 18 makes for some witty commentary on the pressure the industry puts on its former child stars and the implicit sexualization that comes along with it. This is ridiculed with much more absurd comicalness and a conversation about “culture” in the second episode of Season 3 called, “Brooke Drives an Armpit Across America.”

With a need to do something important, Brooke heads out on a highly unusual assignment by driving across the country with a file holding images of Chase’s first legal photoshoot now that he’s 18. While she goes through some quirky moments that find her teaming up with Streeter in order to transport those photos to Rolling Stone safely, Cary continues to milk the success of “The Night Nurse” by inundating social media with multiple posts in a cold open that will have you cringing and laughing. His PR promises to get him some more coverage, but the journey for him ends up turning into a deeper, more mirthful conversation about those “fifteen minutes of fame” and the cognitive wellness of those pulling for it. This is Tarver at his best, giving audiences a performance that is eager, a bit naive, yet affectionately layered, leading to more of what Cary experiences this season and the frustration tied to his own insecurities.

But as the Dubek children are living their lives, Pat is having a hard time breaking free from hers and finds much of her existence blocked off as she needs extra security everywhere she goes, even having to plan days in advance for a stroll in Central Park. While Shannon might have been known for her physical comedy during Saturday Night Live, she’s leveled up that joy to convey the absurdities surrounding Pat Dubek with a lot more subtle humor through facial nuances and expressions that make you laugh out loud simply by the tilt of her head or narrowing of the eyes. Not to mention, as these past two seasons have shown ahead of Season 3, Shannon might just be the Meryl Streep of comedy through the profound meaning she gives Pat and some of the emotional conversations she has with her on-screen children. It’s this versatility blended with impeccable comedic timing that makes her worthy of all the acclaim.

When it comes to The Other Two, the show thrives on its ensemble cast and has only gotten better over the course of its first 20 episodes and into this third season. While it’s a low-down dirty shame the show hasn’t picked up any Emmys, Golden Globes, or even SAGs, Season 3 should be the year for it as Yorke, Tarver, and Shannon give us some of the best performances on TV this year with Marino and Segarra. Marino is endearing and sweet as the manager who means well even if he’s a bit dopey in his actions and the breakdown of his relationship with Pat. Segarra has really grown from the first two years of the series, showing us his own evolution through Lance’s natural growth. While his character is still rooted in compassion and a love for dabbing, he is also a very conscientious and aware partner to Brooke, trying his hardest to meet her at her level, which makes for an explosive moment at the midway point of this season that is by far one of the best scenes on television this year.

Additionally, we get to see more of Walker whose performance as Chase Dreams is radiant and funny as he tries to be someone who can grow with the fans. Wanda Sykes returns as Shuli, and she is as funny as ever giving us more to laugh about while acting as the industry’s voice of reason — with an asterisk. Brandon Scott Jones is also back as Cary’s best friend, Curtis, and gets more of an arc this season that is incredibly crucial to the direction of Cary’s growth. While the two are running parallels this season in a few ways, the interactions between Jones and Tarver really illuminate the commentary made by showrunners Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider (former head writers of SNL) about the business, with Jones nailing his performance as the humble, yet exhausted friend.

The Other Two is proof good comedy is alive and well, and deserving of more attention. It’s not only setting a precedent with its ingredients for what makes a comedy so refreshingly good, but it will make you laugh harder than anything else on TV right now. Showing us how comedy can be subtle without the over-the-top gags network TV often relies on for formulaic engagement, Kelly and Schneider have created a smorgasbord of what it means to not only be connected to those you love but to yourself. Whereas a show like Ted Lasso skips to the rhythm of failure and overcoming defeat, The Other Two relates strongly to the endless purgatory so many of us feel amidst the neverending comparison game and the angst it brings. With social media feeding us constant validation like the industry machine treating its stars, Cary and Brooke are a mirror of that conversation but rooted back to the heart of their family.

As a show that plays so spiritedly with the comedy genre, The Other Two amplifies the humor this season with some very surreal moments and hilarity brought on by immaculately executed parodies from Pleasantville to Romeo + Juliet, and one of the funniest episodes taking place throughout an Angels in America-type play. Additionally, with Yorke being our generation’s Lucille Ball, one of the greatest highlights this season is laughing right off the cold open over her love affair with a tray of nachos that just goes on and on.

Not since 30 Rock has there been a show this unafraid of talking crap about the dysfunctional industry and hyper-commercialization that it’s a part of through pointed subtext. Blend in the unfiltered purpose brought on by our own social contributions in a post-COVID world and The Other Two is a real gift to television. Thanks to a playful, cutting blend of humorous commentary from co-creators, directors, executive producers, and writers, Kelly and Schneider, The Other Two defies sitcom convention for a series that comes with a unique sensibility. With its laugh-out-loud writing, charming casting, and surprisingly tender undercurrent, there is no other show out there quite like The Other Two and we’re all the better for it.

Rating: A

The Other Two Season 3 premieres May 4 on HBO Max.