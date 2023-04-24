The pandemic wasn't an easy time for anyone, especially when you and your sibling are trying to make a difference in the entertainment industry. The first trailer for the third season of The Other Two shows Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver) struggling to adjust to their lives after the pandemic changed the way the world functioned. While both work in various film and television projects, their approaches to their respective careers are different, causing them to go through the occasional identity crisis. If trying to solve their own problems was hard enough, it was even more complicated for them to go through one of the most devastating times for their industry.

When the comedy first premiered on HBO Max, the Dubek family's life changed when the young Chase went viral thanks to a video of him singing. The event would lead him to become a famous performer, and his older siblings didn't know how to deal with his newfound fame. Nevertheless, when they start attending premieres and press events with his brother, they quickly find an opportunity to enter the industry through acting, even if they don't find their brother's manager (Ken Marino) likable at first. With the whole family on the other end of attractive contracts, the Dubek siblings were ready to take over the world.

During the second season of the comedy, the family was seen struggling after some time of pursuing their new dreams. Cary was the host of an internet talk show, even if deep down he still wanted to become a professional actor, while Chase tried to go to college. The attempt of obtaining a degree was unsuccessful, with the singer having to drop out due to the unwanted attention of his fans. The success of the second installment prompted the platform to renew The Other Two for a third season, but the beginning of the pandemic complicated the start of production for the new episodes.

A Time Jump is In Place for The Other Two Season 3

While real-world events interfered with the production of the third season of The Other Two, the team behind the show was sure about not wanting to explore the quarantine in the new episodes. Instead, a time jump will take place between the end of the second season and the beginning of the new one, placing the main characters in unforeseen circumstances. Chase is about to turn eighteen, and he will have to face a big industry reacting him to becoming an adult, legally.

