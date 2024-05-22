The Big Picture The Other Two has stellar writing and cast, skewering the Hollywood scene.

The comedy brilliantly portrays the entertainment industry's absurdity.

Despite its abrupt cancellation, the show remains a gem showcasing the challenges of fame.

Even before Hacks won six Emmys (including two for the iconic Jean Smart), critics and audiences alike fell in love with its comedy. With sharp, smart writing from Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky and impressive acting turns from Smart (Deborah) and Hannah Einbinder (Ava), the series has only grown in popularity during the last three seasons. Now, with the current season almost at an end, the audience is still continuing to happily go along for the ride with Deborah and Ava. Hacks consistently manages to take an insightful look behind the curtain at some of the crazy antics involved in making it in show business. However, before Hacks debuted in 2021, another Max series paved the way for its success.

The Other Two first premiered on Comedy Central in 2019, but moved to Max for its second and third seasons. Despite the switch in networks, the comedy always stayed true to its purpose: to portray the perpetually insane entertainment industry in a sidesplitting way. The series was created by two Saturday Night Live writers (Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider), who consistently brought the laughs for all 30 episodes before the series was abruptly canceled in 2023. Even though it could have been extended for many more seasons, The Other Two remains an underrated gem. Like Hacks, the comedy proves that the world of show business is a cutthroat and often ludicrous place to exist in.

'The Other Two' Boasts a Cast of Comedy Geniuses

The series follows aspiring actor Cary (Drew Tarver) and his sister, Brooke (Helene Yorke), as they juggle the overwhelming fame of their much younger brother, Chase (Case Walker). Each season tackles new themes of Chase's fame, including his newfound popularity as a pop singer under the moniker ChaseDreams, and then their mother's later role as an extremely famous talk show host. Cary and Brooke try independently to reach their own level of success but are always failing miserably to crawl out from under the shadow of their brother (who, in an unexpected twist, is actually a super sweet kid). Tarver and Yorke steal every scene they're in, which is impressive since they're acting opposite some already well-established stars, such as Molly Shannon as their clueless mom and Wanda Sykes as Chase's surly agent. Each actor is able to hit their comedic stride, and the cast plays off each other's strengths for maximum laughs.

Along with its outstanding leads, the series also benefits from some amazing guest stars who helped take the series to another level. Season 1 had Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) pop up as a fling from Brooke's past, as well as Greta Lee (a recent Oscar nominee for Past Lives) as a friend from Brooke's previous dance career. Season 3 also features some hysterically funny actors, including Dana Delany (Tulsa King) as the star of a series that Cary is able to land a part in and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale) as the founder of a safe haven for ex-girlfriends of famous people. And then there are the crazy number of cameos that The Other Two showcases, which includes a ton of celebrities playing themselves. Big names like Hoda Kotb, Andy Cohen, Bowen Yang, Kiernan Shipka, Lukas Gage, Simu Liu, Ben Platt, and Edie Falco all appear during the show's three-season run. The hugely talented cast and all of these guest stars create a realistic Hollywood setting where tons of outrageous things could (and did) happen.

Related The Most Underrated Shows Worth Binge-Watching on Max Check out these great underseen titles available now on Max.

'The Other Two' Skewers Hollywood

Close

Along with the brilliant cast, the comedy is also successful because of its high-quality writing. It's no surprise that The Other Two snagged an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2023. Every episode has several completely bonkers storylines that nail the series' take on the industry at large. In Episode 15 of Season 2, a celebrity pastor takes Chase under his wing (which seems like a nod to Justin Bieber's Hillsong Church days), and Cary uses that connection to try and get closer to a producer who could further his career with disastrous results.

The Other Two also depicts how hard it is to make it in the biz with Cary's repeated failures (such as the time he's thrilled to land a part, only to realize that his character will be asleep the entire time). Brooke also tries to find her way, which results in even more zany circumstances. By following along with Cary and Brooke's shenanigans, viewers are treated to biting send-ups on show business (like Cary getting outed with Chase's hit song "My Brother's Gay and That's Okay" or when Brooke discovers the over-sexualization rampant in music videos in Season 1, Episode 6).

Whether Brooke and Cary are trying to make it on the merits of their own talent or just trying to support their brother, The Other Two is one of the best series to ever tackle how ridiculous the entertainment industry truly is. Just like Hacks, the series demonstrates the frivolity of fame and how fleeting success can be even once it's achieved. Deborah Vance might not have much else in common with Chase, but their stories are intertwined because their characters effectively illustrate how difficult it can be to hang on to that coveted spot at the top. By pointing out all the preposterous aspects of fame, The Other Two pokes fun at the very industry it comes from.

After its third season received lots of positive buzz, it seemed as though The Other Two would continue on an upward trajectory. But right before the finale of Season 3 aired in June 2023, there were news reports of an HR investigation on the set centered around showrunners Kelly and Schneider. There were rumors of verbal abuse against the writing team and of an overworked crew. The investigation ended up formally clearing the two of wrongdoing, but it was announced immediately afterward that the third season would serve as the last one for the show. This ending for the series, although disappointing, was a fitting end for a show that prided itself on lampooning and exposing the toxicity in Hollywood. Even if there was some messiness behind the scenes, The Other Two is still well worth the watch.

The Other Two is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max