Many 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couples may have red flags and Ingi and Corona Blakey are no exception. 90 Day Fiancé is infamously known for exploiting their cast members' tumultuous relationships for franchise gains. While The Other Way often breeds more healthy, authentic relationships, they're certainly not without their faults. This year follows suit with most of the couples exhibiting vibrant red flags. The Other Way villains, Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven have returned and are already arguing about their exes on the reality series. Dempsey Wilkinson and Statler Riley were already bickering about their living abroad and finances.

Newcomer James Solis just finally told his family he's moving abroad, even though his wife has been in her home country for months. Then there are the other newcomers, Ingi and Corona. These two appear to have the most odds against them and fans were already convinced that these stars might be clout chasers. The Other Way star Corona was a trained doula, who was ready to give up her lifelong dream of becoming a midwife to move to Iceland with her inexperienced boyfriend. The Other Way Season 6 couple have yet to appear on-screen together, but their segments apart already foreshadow the possible turmoil that might come in the following episodes.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Release Date June 3, 2019 Cast Jenny Slatten , Sumit Singh , Ariela Weinberg , Deavan Clegg Main Genre Reality Seasons 4

'The Other Way's Ingi Is Inexperienced

At 38 years old, Ingi claimed he'd never had a real, serious relationship. He's had a few hookups, but they've never evolved into anything more than that. The Other Way star Ingi's inexperience was largely attributed to the fact that most of the people in his hometown, Reykjavík, Iceland, were related to each other. It's so common to accidentally date a relative in his town that the citizens have a special website to check their ancestry. As a result, Ingi preferred to keep his life more easy-going and not settle down right away. That changed, though, when he met The Other Way Season 6 star Corona.

While there's nothing wrong with being single and choosing not to seriously date, in the past, stars who didn't date and were inexperienced didn't have an easy transition into a relationship. Big Ed Brown, Debbie Aguero, and Tyray Mollett were just a few stars to be single well over a decade before appearing on the show, but had no success. Considering The Other Way star Corona was moving in with her boyfriend in his home halfway around the country, those were a lot of big changes. As someone who's never lived with someone or dated someone for a long time, Ingi might feel out of his element and turmoil will probably arise within the relationship. This could especially be true since Ingi has no intentions of getting married or proposing.

Corona Is Giving Up Years of Midwifery Preparation

Corona was a very proud, trained doula and a happy supporter of “anything to do with the vagina.” The Other Way Season 6 star currently gave birthing classes online, but her ultimate goal was to become a midwife. She claimed she witnessed over 1000 births and had a career goal of delivering over 10,000 babies. Corona had been working toward this goal for many years. She was kicked out at an early age and became a go-go dancer so that she could afford the life she desired as an adult. Her dream was about to finally come true. She was accepted into a prestigious midwifery graduate program at the University of Pennsylvania, but she's throwing it all away to move in with Ingi.

Her family is stunned, to say the least. Midwifery school was Corona's lifelong dream, and she was ready to give it up for someone she only met in person twice. Considering the 90 Day Fiancé couple didn't connect during their first meetings, it seemed like Corona was making many rash decisions. Sacrifices and compromises are crucial in any relationship. However, Corona might benefit from slowing down and heeding her family's concerns. Corona likely wanted to spend as much time with Ingi as possible and see if they could improve their connection, but she might come to resent him if the relationship doesn't pan out well. She is leaving behind a lot, including her cats, so if Ingi doesn't live up to her expectations, the couple may be in for a disaster.

Corona Doesn't Know Ingi's Personal Info

Perhaps the biggest red flag of all is that Corona doesn't know some of Ingi’s basic personal information, like his last name or birthday. In the first episode of the season, Corona shared her plan details concerning Ingi with her family. Naturally, Corona's family has their suspicions, especially after learning she will give up her forever goals for a man halfway across the world. So they questioned her to determine just how well-thought the plan was. Corona's family started with simple questions like how long they'd been together. At least Corona could answer that question, which was only 20 days in person. Then Corona's sister asked their mom, Tonya, if she had done a background check on Ingi.

Tonya said no because she didn't know Ingi's personal information. So she turned to The Other Way star Corona to ask about Ingi’s last name and birthday, which caused Corona to stop dead in her tracks. For the life of her, Corona couldn't answer the simple questions. She claimed it was confusing because of the different countries, but she couldn't even clarify what was listed on her boyfriend's driver's license, which kind of proved her family's point. At the very least, Corona should be aware of Ingi’s basic information. These are conversations that most couples have at the beginning of getting to know each other. If Corona really doesn't know, and the 90 Day Fiancé couple haven't talked about it yet, then they probably don't know each other well enough to move in and live together.

In the end, it's common for 90 Day Fiancé couples to be full of red flags, and to be fair, Ingi and Corona are not the only couples with red flags in the series so far this season. Returning stars Shekinah and Sarper have already jumped straight into their turmoil and picked up where they left last season. The newcomers like James and Meitalia Solis also showcased their share of drama and lies in the first couple of episodes. However, some of Ingi and Corona's red flags are violently waving in the breeze and cannot be ignored. Ingo's age, coupled with his inexperience and Corona's sacrifices, suggests the couple might build a lot of resentment as they grow together. On the other hand, the couple does seem to be on the same page. They both appear to have a more lax and easy-going attitude. They both don't seem to have too many expectations and seem to be equally interested in each other. It's entirely possible that they might become one of the most successful couples of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6, but only time will tell.

